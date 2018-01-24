Robot FIRED from supermarket for POOR performance; Twitter buzzes with funny and sad tweets

Fabio, the robot, was designed by Heriot-Watt University in Scotland. (Source: IFL science/Twitter) Fabio, the robot, was designed by Heriot-Watt University in Scotland. (Source: IFL science/Twitter)

Have you ever been fired from your job, or dreaded it? A similar incident of being sacked from the workplace sent shock waves on social media — as instead of a human being, it was a robot that was fired. Can’t believe it? Well, it’s true. ‘Fabio’, the robot, was fired from a supermarket in Scotland after it failed to do its assigned job efficiently.

The robot, designed by Heriot-Watt University, was given a job to help the customers at the flagship Edinburgh store of the Scottish supermarket chain Margiotta locate items in the huge store. The robotic salesman was designed to have fluent conversations with humans, enthusiastically greet them with phrases like “hello gorgeous” or give them a “high-five”.

The owners of the supermarket thought that bringing the robot in along with other salespersons would boost their business and interaction. However, it left many customers disappointed. While they enjoyed its informal conversation, when they asked the robo-employee for any information, he wasn’t quite helpful. “When asked ‘where is the beer?’ he responded, ‘in the alcohol section'”.

“We thought a robot was a great addition to show the customers that we are always wanting to do something new and exciting,” Elena Margiotta told Mirror, who runs the chain of shops with father Franco and sister Luisa.

Officially known as “ShopBot”, the cyborg also struggled to deal with the ambient noise in the store. So, when he failed to do most of the assigned jobs, he was sent to the sausage section to urge people to try free tasters. But even there, he couldn’t do the work at par with his human counterparts. “After fifteen minutes on the aisle, Fabio only managed to tempt two customers into taking a sample while its co-workers managed to get 12 to stop their shopping for a chat and a taster,” the report also read.

“Apparently people are quite suspicious of robots offering sausages”. http://t.co/6GB8XZWzs7 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) January 22, 2018

The owners also felt that many customers were uneasy in its presence and its enthusiasm was actually driving people away instead of helping them. Finally, Fabio was asked to leave to which it asked in return: “Are you angry?”

Surprisingly, there were some tears when the white robot was packed to be taken back to the university. The director of the Interaction Lab at Heriot-Watt was really surprised to see how the human employees had gotten attached to the cyborg. “One of the things we didn’t expect was the people working in the shop became quite attached to it,” said Dr Oliver Lemon.

As soon as the news surfaced on Twitter, some people were quite sympathetic, but others couldn’t stop from poking fun at the incident. Sample these reactions.

That poor robot! How will he support his family now? — Danukian (@Danukian1) January 22, 2018

Does it have an employement insurance? — Bullsvahin Aleph (@bullsvahin) January 22, 2018

When they told the robot it was fired, the robot asked if they were angry. It was trying its best ok 😭🤖😭 pic.twitter.com/n5kHbkCLEi — skeleton friend (@sol_se42) January 22, 2018

The customers are the problem. We need robot customers, please, — Enrico Pascucci (@EnricoPascucci) January 22, 2018

Why am I feeling bad for the robot??! pic.twitter.com/nz6Becpln7 — diljeet (@d_k283) January 23, 2018

Me too bud, me too http://t.co/B3EjSDg5hp — kaylee stewart (@kaylee_stewstew) January 22, 2018

This is one of the funniest things I’ve read lately. http://t.co/rFi4nDP8Z8 — Lydia Schoch (@TorontoLydia) January 22, 2018

I am imaging the robot combining the phrases into awkardness: “Hello, Gorgeous! Would you like to try my sausage?” — Danukian (@Danukian1) January 22, 2018

So, if you were thinking that robots would take over the human race, here’s proof that that’s not going to happen anytime soon.

