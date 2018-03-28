Presents Latest News

Viral Twitter thread breaks down what data Facebook and Google collect from you

Once Dylan Curran was done explaining the collection process, he went on to tweet that probably after this thread he was going to be on FBI's watch list. Moreover, he also said that if he was to die in the next few months, 'it wasn't an accident'.

March 28, 2018
After the data breach scandal that has put British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica and Facebook under fire, many people have started questioning the collection of data by social media firms. While Facebook is facing criticism following the misuse of data of  50 million profiles, it seems like many experts on social media are trying to spread awareness so as to make others more alert about the information that they are sharing. Technical consultant and Web developer Dylan Curran tweeted out multiple posts informing people about the data the likes of Facebook and Google collect from users.

Starting the thread he wrote, “Want to freak yourself out? I’m gonna show just how much of your information the likes of Facebook and Google store about you without you even realising it.” Soon after, he started posting various links along with his details and how his data is being stored by social networking giants.

His first tweet elaborates the storing of location everytime a person shares it. “1. http://www.google.com/maps/timeline?pb … Google stores your location (if you have it turned on) every time you turn on your phone, and you can see a timeline from the first day you started using Google on your phone,” reads his first tweet.

Once Curran explained the complete information collection process, he went on to tweet that he now probably would be on the FBI’s watch list. “I’m probably on an FBI watch-list now, so if I die in the next few months IT WASN’T AN ACCIDENT, IT WAS A SET-UP,” he posted. We’re not sure if he made it, but we sure now know where to look.

