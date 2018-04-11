Presents Latest News

Facebook CEO Congressional testimony: Mark Zuckerberg’s pics turned into viral memes

Facebook CEO Congressional testimony: As Mark Zuckerberg answered questions about the Facebook data privacy breach scandal, he was also at the receiving end of the meme-fest that was simultaneously unwhirling, ironically, on the Internet itself.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 11, 2018 10:33:16 am
mark zuckerberg, Mark Zuckerberg testimony, facebook Mark Zuckerberg, Mark Zuckerberg News, Mark Zuckerberg cambridge analytica, cambridge analytica, MArk Zuckerberg memes, Indian Express, Indian Express News From how Mark Zuckerberg had used a booster seat while addressing the questions to hilariously changing the closed captions of Zuckerberg and senator Chuck Grassley, meme makers seem to have had gone to town.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has been in the eye of the storm ever since revelations of the company flouted data privacy rules, gave a testimony before a United States Congressional Committee on April 10. As he answered questions pertaining to how Facebook revealed the personal data of about 87 million users to Cambridge Analytica to influence voters to influence the US Presidential elections, Zuckerberg was also at the receiving end of the meme-fest that was simultaneously unwhirling, ironically, on the Internet itself. From how the man of short stature used a booster seat while addressing the questions to hilariously changing the closed captions of Zuckerberg and senator Chuck Grassley, meme makers seem to have had gone to town. Others even took jibes on how the Facebook CEO looked anything but human, at times.

Check out some of the responses the pictures garnered on the Internet, here.

While he testified in the Senate on April 10 (Tuesday), another hearing will be held in the House on the day after.  The co-founder of Facebook, Zuckerberg apologised and said “it was my mistake” that the company did not do enough to ensure its tools are not being used for harm, especially in terms of fake news, hate speech, data privacy, foreign interference in elections, etc.

