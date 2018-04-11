Facebook CEO Congressional testimony: Mark Zuckerberg’s pics turned into viral memes

From how Mark Zuckerberg had used a booster seat while addressing the questions to hilariously changing the closed captions of Zuckerberg and senator Chuck Grassley, meme makers seem to have had gone to town. From how Mark Zuckerberg had used a booster seat while addressing the questions to hilariously changing the closed captions of Zuckerberg and senator Chuck Grassley, meme makers seem to have had gone to town.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has been in the eye of the storm ever since revelations of the company flouted data privacy rules, gave a testimony before a United States Congressional Committee on April 10. As he answered questions pertaining to how Facebook revealed the personal data of about 87 million users to Cambridge Analytica to influence voters to influence the US Presidential elections, Zuckerberg was also at the receiving end of the meme-fest that was simultaneously unwhirling, ironically, on the Internet itself. From how the man of short stature used a booster seat while addressing the questions to hilariously changing the closed captions of Zuckerberg and senator Chuck Grassley, meme makers seem to have had gone to town. Others even took jibes on how the Facebook CEO looked anything but human, at times.

Tech companies pretend they don’t understand the subtlety of the bias their platforms introduce, but OF COURSE they do. Zuckerberg is 5’7” His team has him sitting on a 4” cushion during testimony because they know it’s important for him not to look small or meek in the pics. pic.twitter.com/9on6W3eppi — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) April 10, 2018

All the hidden Facebook apps the moment you login to Facebook pic.twitter.com/PbaFeHvMrW — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 11, 2018

Me: *tweeted gaali to Modi back in 1975*

RW Twitter: pic.twitter.com/N76co6NcqP — 🌝🌝🌝 (@BucketheadCase) April 10, 2018

gonna have to untag a lot of photos pic.twitter.com/Ni3Bnskhba — Kevin Townsend (@kevinstownsend) April 10, 2018

When your friends are acting sweet but you’ve read them back bitch about you on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/APgGVfI3ZD — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) April 10, 2018

WHY WON’T MY GRANDSON ACCEPT MY FRIEND REQUEST? pic.twitter.com/WEXonYDzKS — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 10, 2018

Mark Zuckerberg hasn’t slept since MySpace pic.twitter.com/njLhS0NbM9 — Mark Zuckerberg Memes (@ZuckerbergMemes) April 10, 2018

“They’re probably watching me. Well, let them. Let them see what kind of a person I am. I’m not even going to swat that fly. I hope they are watching. They’ll see. They’ll see and they’ll know, and they’ll say, ‘Why, he wouldn’t even harm a fly…'” pic.twitter.com/FtPt54N2gb — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 10, 2018

anyway, here’s zuckerberg’s arrival set to the radiohead cover from “the social network” trailer pic.twitter.com/wsuA8GaVFY — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 10, 2018

deer in headlights are like ‘are you okay my guy’ pic.twitter.com/adQq827I0A — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) April 10, 2018

Senator: “Are you a human?” Mark #Zuckerberg: “This an important question. My team will get back to you on that.” pic.twitter.com/9C6uUDpQeD — Mark Zuckerberg Memes (@ZuckerbergMemes) April 10, 2018

MAINTAIN YOUR HUMAN FORM. pic.twitter.com/9vzqt5MwH3 — Jonathan Hickman (@JHickman) April 10, 2018

*record scratch* *freeze frame* Yup, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation. pic.twitter.com/AyJ6GeadU9 — Joshua Topolsky (@joshuatopolsky) April 10, 2018

While he testified in the Senate on April 10 (Tuesday), another hearing will be held in the House on the day after. The co-founder of Facebook, Zuckerberg apologised and said “it was my mistake” that the company did not do enough to ensure its tools are not being used for harm, especially in terms of fake news, hate speech, data privacy, foreign interference in elections, etc.

