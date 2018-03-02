  • Associate Sponsor
  Pak news channel refers to Ed Sheeran as 'Brit pop queen, best female singer'; results in a laugh riot on the Internet

Express news referring to Sheeran as — Bartanvi pop queen Ed Sheeran 2017 ki behtareen gulukara ban gayeen in Urdu, which translates to "British pop queen Ed Sheeran becomes 2017's best female singer".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 2, 2018 11:50 am
express news, express news ed sheeran, express news ed sheeran british pop singer, express news thinks ed sheeran is woman, british pop singer ed sheeran is a woman express news, Indian Express, Indian Express news Check out some of the reactions the Ed Sheeran gender goof-up by Express News garnered thereafter. (Source: Imad Kazmi/Twitter)

Ed Sheeran must have won the Grammy, nothing less, for his groovy number Shape of You, but it seems his popularity did not come in the way of a Pakistani news channel before it referred to the English singer-songwriter as a woman! A Twitter user saw Express news referring to Sheeran as — Bartanvi pop queen Ed Sheeran 2017 ki behtareen gulukara ban gayeen in Urdu, which translates to “British pop queen Ed Sheeran becomes 2017’s best female singer”. Having promptly taken a picture of the ticker text on screen, Imad Kazmi shared it on Twitter, consequently leading to a laugh riot on the Internet.

“Ed Sheeran pop queen aur gulukara? Express news thinks that Ed Sheeran is a female,” he captioned the picture in his tweet which, not surprisingly, got some rib-tickling reactions. Check out some of the reactions the goof-up garnered thereafter.

