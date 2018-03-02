Pak news channel refers to Ed Sheeran as ‘Brit pop queen, best female singer’; results in a laugh riot on the Internet

Check out some of the reactions the Ed Sheeran gender goof-up by Express News garnered thereafter. (Source: Imad Kazmi/Twitter) Check out some of the reactions the Ed Sheeran gender goof-up by Express News garnered thereafter. (Source: Imad Kazmi/Twitter)

Ed Sheeran must have won the Grammy, nothing less, for his groovy number Shape of You, but it seems his popularity did not come in the way of a Pakistani news channel before it referred to the English singer-songwriter as a woman! A Twitter user saw Express news referring to Sheeran as — Bartanvi pop queen Ed Sheeran 2017 ki behtareen gulukara ban gayeen in Urdu, which translates to “British pop queen Ed Sheeran becomes 2017’s best female singer”. Having promptly taken a picture of the ticker text on screen, Imad Kazmi shared it on Twitter, consequently leading to a laugh riot on the Internet.

“Ed Sheeran pop queen aur gulukara? Express news thinks that Ed Sheeran is a female,” he captioned the picture in his tweet which, not surprisingly, got some rib-tickling reactions. Check out some of the reactions the goof-up garnered thereafter.

Ed Sheeran pop queen aur gulukara?😂

Express news thinks that Ed Sheeran is a female😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EloM0uHoXN — Imad Kazmi (@imadtweetss) February 27, 2018

Ye BB shereeni ka British version samjhy hon gy — SR Awan (@DocSRAwan) February 27, 2018

Express news probably thought that Ed Sheeran was BiBi Sheeran. — M.A🌸 (@devillmaycare_) February 28, 2018

Gender equality. — True Tuna 🐟 (@Apki_Takleef) February 27, 2018

Express News just declared Ed Sheeran a “Pop Queen” and best British female singer of 2017. — ONE (@takentweets) February 27, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd