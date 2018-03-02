Pak news channel refers to Ed Sheeran as ‘Brit pop queen, best female singer’; results in a laugh riot on the Internet

Ed Sheeran must have won the Grammy, nothing less, for his groovy number Shape of You, but it seems his popularity did not come in the way of a Pakistani news channel before it referred to the English singer-songwriter as a woman! A Twitter user saw Express news referring to Sheeran as — Bartanvi pop queen Ed Sheeran 2017 ki behtareen gulukara ban gayeen in Urdu, which translates to “British pop queen Ed Sheeran becomes 2017’s best female singer”. Having promptly taken a picture of the ticker text on screen, Imad Kazmi shared it on Twitter, consequently leading to a laugh riot on the Internet.
“Ed Sheeran pop queen aur gulukara? Express news thinks that Ed Sheeran is a female,” he captioned the picture in his tweet which, not surprisingly, got some rib-tickling reactions. Check out some of the reactions the goof-up garnered thereafter.
Ed Sheeran pop queen aur gulukara?😂
Express news thinks that Ed Sheeran is a female😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EloM0uHoXN
— Imad Kazmi (@imadtweetss) February 27, 2018
Ye BB shereeni ka British version samjhy hon gy
— SR Awan (@DocSRAwan) February 27, 2018
Express news probably thought that Ed Sheeran was BiBi Sheeran.
— M.A🌸 (@devillmaycare_) February 28, 2018
Express News thinks that Ed Sheeran is a female. They said “Golokaraa” @Xadeejournalist @ZarrarKhuhro 😂 pic.twitter.com/U5EAlCZUzY
— Smoke. (@MalangFaqeer) February 27, 2018
Pakistani media FFS pic.twitter.com/Bls7ng0bxA
— UJ (@MUJawed) February 27, 2018
Gender equality.
— True Tuna 🐟 (@Apki_Takleef) February 27, 2018
Express News just declared Ed Sheeran a “Pop Queen” and best British female singer of 2017.
— ONE (@takentweets) February 27, 2018
