  • Express Christmas Share Feed: Keep the X-mas spirit high with these videos, stories that have taken the Internet by storm

For our countdown to Christmas and the New Year, here is your daily dose of fun to make the wait a fun one.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:December 22, 2016 2:44 pm
christmas, christmas 2016, 2016 christmas, funny christmas videos, viral christmas videos, trending christmas videos, santa claus, funny santa videos, christmas trees, winter, funny winter videos, viral news, what's trending, indian express

The Holiday Season is here and people just can’t wait for Christmas. Be it a snowy white Christmas or a chilly one, there are loads of funny and hilarious moments that make the celebrations worthwhile. As we prepare for the December fanfare with decorations at home and ornaments on our trees, we bring you some amazing moments that will add to the cheer. And it’s not just about humans that we are talking about. Often our furry friends give us more reason to smile.

dshreya December 22, 20162:53 pm

WHEN A PANDA DECIDED TO (UN)BUILD A SNOWMAN!

Who doesn’t like playing with snow and building snowman and plunging carrots for the nose? Well, rarely anyone’s answer would not be affirmative. We all just love playing with the frosty mass and being bombarded with snowballs. But, when no other companion for a tussle, a gaint panda at the Toronto Zoo decided to have a face-off with a snowman. Of course, you can guess the winner. But famous Da Mao’s encounter with the white man is utterly cute.

dshreya December 22, 20162:50 pm

WHEN SANTA IS A SOCCER STAR

For generations, Santa Claus may have been riding his reindeer-driver sleigh right from the North Pole, but with little time and too many requests, this Santa decided to make his way through by travelling in the underground trains. And the best part, he dribbles with a football, enchants all his fans and leaves you with chocolates too! We want this Santa in our metros trains!

dshreya December 22, 20162:48 pm

WHEN SANTA AND
REINDEER DECIDED TO TAKE THE BIKE

You can’t blame them, sledges are slow and often can’t be risky not to mention the amount of effort the poor animal had to put in to pull the heavy carriage loaded with gifts. So, the best and the cool option was to opt for a motorbike. Yes, people spotted Santa and his reindeer friend in the streets of Dubai, riding bikes side by side and were ecstatic.

dshreya December 22, 20162:47 pm

TRYING TO SAVE THE CHRISTMAS TREE FROM THIS CAT

There is a strange association of cats with Christmas trees, anyone with a feline creature at home would vouch for it. Interestingly, they all want to be that sparkling star stuck atop the tree — and in the conquest either destroy the tree or hurt themselves. So, for those of you who love these furry friends and want a little less eventful Christmas, here are a few tips. Try not to laugh at some of the solutions.

