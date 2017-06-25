Latest News

Game changers: British schoolboys win rights to wear shorts after their skirt-wearing protest went viral

Young boys of Isca Academy in Exeter, England, wore skirts instead of full pants to school after they were not allowed to wear shorts in the soaring summer temperature. Soon pictures of their protest went viral, initiating a global debate and now the school has agreed to allow shorts from next summer.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 25, 2017 7:13 pm
Reportedly one of their teachers had jokingly suggested they could wear skirts instead of shorts to school, but the lads took his suggestion too literally and the protest began. (Source: Simon Hall/ Twitter)
No matter how comfortable the material is, wearing full-sleeved clothes can be very exasperating. And with stringent dress code applicable to men that bars them from wearing shirts despite rising temperature, they are not here to abide by the rules any longer. And it’s not just adults alone. Young boys in England took to protest the ‘draconian’ rule and wore skirts to school after they were not allowed to wear shorts.

Kids of Isca Academy in Exeter, England, wore skirts instead of full pants to school and pictures of the young lads went viral, starting a huge debate online. Many users on Twitter supported the boys and agreed that the rule is quite archaic and should change with time, keeping in mind the changing climatic condition. Few users also challenged that if girls could wear a skirt, where their legs below-the-knee are visible, why can’t the same rule be applied to boys. Many also protested against gendered clothing and asked, “Why can’t boys wear skirts?”

As their unique protest went viral and people across the globe debated the issue, the school has agreed to introduce alteration in their summer uniforms — a great victory for the boys. But the Crusaders will have to wait until next summer!

Here’s what people had to say:

Reportedly, one of their teachers had jokingly suggested they could wear skirts instead of shorts to school, but the lads took his suggestion too literally and the protest began.

According to a report by the Telegraph, “Shorts are not currently part of our school uniform for boys. However, as summers are becoming hotter, shorts will be introduced as part of our school uniform next year having first consulted with students and parents,” read the school’s statement.

Highlighting that a change in school uniform this year would put many “families under pressure” they have agreed to implement it the following session. “In the meantime, our summer uniform allows students not to wear their jumper or blazer,” it added.

“Also, recognising the recent temperatures, students have also been allowed not to wear ties, to have the top button on their shirts undone, and to wear their shirts untucked if they are feeling very hot.”

What initially began with a group of five boys wearing skirt has now spread across students from every class, with around 50 believed to be wearing skirts.

