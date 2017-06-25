Game changers: British schoolboys win rights to wear shorts after their skirt-wearing protest went viral

Reportedly one of their teachers had jokingly suggested they could wear skirts instead of shorts to school, but the lads took his suggestion too literally and the protest began. (Source: Simon Hall/ Twitter) Reportedly one of their teachers had jokingly suggested they could wear skirts instead of shorts to school, but the lads took his suggestion too literally and the protest began. (Source: Simon Hall/ Twitter)

No matter how comfortable the material is, wearing full-sleeved clothes can be very exasperating. And with stringent dress code applicable to men that bars them from wearing shirts despite rising temperature, they are not here to abide by the rules any longer. And it’s not just adults alone. Young boys in England took to protest the ‘draconian’ rule and wore skirts to school after they were not allowed to wear shorts.

Kids of Isca Academy in Exeter, England, wore skirts instead of full pants to school and pictures of the young lads went viral, starting a huge debate online. Many users on Twitter supported the boys and agreed that the rule is quite archaic and should change with time, keeping in mind the changing climatic condition. Few users also challenged that if girls could wear a skirt, where their legs below-the-knee are visible, why can’t the same rule be applied to boys. Many also protested against gendered clothing and asked, “Why can’t boys wear skirts?”

As their unique protest went viral and people across the globe debated the issue, the school has agreed to introduce alteration in their summer uniforms — a great victory for the boys. But the Crusaders will have to wait until next summer!

Boys at Isca Academy in Exeter wear skirts to school in protest at not being allowed to wear shorts in hot weather. pic.twitter.com/XHrffnSQEN — Simon Hall (@SimonHallNews) June 22, 2017

Here’s what people had to say:

this is a great way to protest, it’s hot 🤷🏾‍♀️😂 http://t.co/JAhIPEf7Gx — Super Chef Lan ❄️ (@Ayeee_Lanna) June 24, 2017

SO COOL! Teenage boys protest for not wearing shorts at school on a hot day?… LOVE IT! 😆😆 http://t.co/3KIk0hL6k2 — miguel (@tristanasuero) June 25, 2017

Breaking rules that are unjust and unfair is good. it allows progress and evolution. “get real”. — Hellspawn.jpg 🥀 (@gaby_everett) June 25, 2017

How are they going to be worried about the boys wearing shorts when those girls skirts are short as hell?? http://t.co/dlGntGFleG — Jordon Elizabeth Lee (@jordybear_1108) June 25, 2017

How bloody brilliant is this! Teenagers that are passionate enough to protest. Kudos to you lads! #devon #equality #BeatTheHeat http://t.co/Hu5SwnyyZr — shaydenNZ (@ShaydenWhipps) June 24, 2017

Good to see young men learning to protest peacefully to bring about change. Hope they campaign for others with equal enthusiasm. — Huw Sayer #Writer ✒ (@HuwSayer) June 24, 2017

Always wondered why can’t we wear shorts in India 6 months a year? Silly colonial hangover about what’s “acceptable dressing” and what’s not http://t.co/WVvbTMBxAw — Ralla (@NikRalla) June 24, 2017

Stop making jokes and focus on the fact that sexism played its part in causing this protest. http://t.co/T6PnGXJRo9 — the babashook 🏳️‍🌈 (@mermayzie) June 24, 2017

The point is that they should be able to, its ridiculous being made wear inappropriate clothes. Girls should be able to wear trousers too. — Exploring Exeter (@exploringexeter) June 22, 2017

who on earth makes up these rules, surely health and well-being of children just as important as learning, are the rule makers fit to teach — JerryLonsdale 🇨🇰 (@JerryLonsdale1) June 22, 2017

I can sympathise! I have been thankful for the air con in work/car. Given girls at the school can wear skirts tho, why not shorts for boys. — Laura Ellam (@weathergil) June 22, 2017

Way to protest guys! As a girl, we couldn’t wear slacks or pants until 8th grade. You are our future! Smart young men! — Sue Hill (@SueShill56) June 22, 2017

Reportedly, one of their teachers had jokingly suggested they could wear skirts instead of shorts to school, but the lads took his suggestion too literally and the protest began.

According to a report by the Telegraph, “Shorts are not currently part of our school uniform for boys. However, as summers are becoming hotter, shorts will be introduced as part of our school uniform next year having first consulted with students and parents,” read the school’s statement.

Highlighting that a change in school uniform this year would put many “families under pressure” they have agreed to implement it the following session. “In the meantime, our summer uniform allows students not to wear their jumper or blazer,” it added.

“Also, recognising the recent temperatures, students have also been allowed not to wear ties, to have the top button on their shirts undone, and to wear their shirts untucked if they are feeling very hot.”

What initially began with a group of five boys wearing skirt has now spread across students from every class, with around 50 believed to be wearing skirts.

