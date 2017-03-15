Trending News

Preparing for exams? These 10 hilarious tweets will leave students ROFL-ing during exam time

Here are a few memes and jokes that will remind you of exam time and leave you in splits.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 15, 2017 8:25 pm
exam time, exams, exam time feeling, exams tweets, exam jokes, exam memes, exam stress, exam time jokes, exam time memes, exam funny tweets, indian express, indian express news Exam time! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The bell rings and it’s time to start writing, but your heart is still pondering and wondering what to do… Doesn’t it remind you of those dreadful days when you had to sit for an exam? In fact, some of you might be studying hard now as it is exam season. Stressed out? Well, here’s something to lighten up your mood!

From mugging the entire syllabus in a day to getting caught while cheating from a friend’s answer sheet — exam time also leaves us with critical moments spent in the exam hall that turn into funny memories later in life. Here are a few memes and jokes that will remind you of that time and leave you in splits.

Check out the top ten tweets here:

Still alive?

Extra paper, ma’am!

MCQs, anyone?

What an irony!

Exam plan

The question after every exam

Unbearable pain

What exams feel like

So true!

Did it ever happen with you?

Good luck, folks!

