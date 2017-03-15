Preparing for exams? These 10 hilarious tweets will leave students ROFL-ing during exam time

Exam time! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Exam time! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The bell rings and it’s time to start writing, but your heart is still pondering and wondering what to do… Doesn’t it remind you of those dreadful days when you had to sit for an exam? In fact, some of you might be studying hard now as it is exam season. Stressed out? Well, here’s something to lighten up your mood!

From mugging the entire syllabus in a day to getting caught while cheating from a friend’s answer sheet — exam time also leaves us with critical moments spent in the exam hall that turn into funny memories later in life. Here are a few memes and jokes that will remind you of that time and leave you in splits.

Check out the top ten tweets here:

Still alive?

When the exam was too hard and you have to make sure you’re still alive pic.twitter.com/cXqbG3DNyB — Funny Tweets 🍀 (@iQuoteComedy) March 6, 2017

Extra paper, ma’am!

When someone asks for extra paper in an exam and you’re halfway through page 2 pic.twitter.com/xehbqKI7PA — Exam Problems (@ExamProblems) March 14, 2017

MCQs, anyone?

You think multiple choice is easү, wait til үou get to universitү when all the answers on a multiple choice exam look correct. — Funny Tweets (@Funthropy) March 14, 2017

What an irony!

Teacher: You can’t do a good essay in one night exam: You have 2 hours to write 2 essays. Good luck pic.twitter.com/HRhkBWAgnO — Exam Problems (@ExamProblems) March 13, 2017

Exam plan

My plan for exams this year pic.twitter.com/eZj9sruUtx — Exam Problems (@ExamProblems) March 12, 2017

The question after every exam

“How did you find the exam?”

“Well it was on my desk when I walked in” — Exam Problems (@ExamProblems) March 11, 2017

Unbearable pain

when one of your favourite teachers is an invigilator in an exam pic.twitter.com/S0oX5pjo06 — Exam Problems (@ExamProblems) March 8, 2017

What exams feel like

I didn’t think there was a quote that so accurately described how I feel during exams pic.twitter.com/LJgnnGd61V — Exam Problems (@ExamProblems) March 5, 2017

So true!

when

you

start

writing

on

paper

without

margins

and

this

happens — Exam Problems (@ExamProblems) February 27, 2017

Did it ever happen with you?

That awkward moment when the only thing you know on your exam is your name and maybe the date — Exam Problems (@ExamProblems) February 27, 2017

Good luck, folks!

