This London train station has won hearts with free Christmas meal for the homeless

Christmas is a great time for giving and sharing happiness with others. So, as a special gesture of spreading Christmas cheer among the needy, a special lunch was served at the Euston train station in London. Around 200 homeless people living in the area were treated to a Christmas feast — a four-course meal organised by homelessness charities St Mungo’s and Streets Kitchen and Britain’s Network Rail. Around 45 volunteers pitched in to set up tables and serve the ‘Christmas Day Rail Meal’.

Those served with lunch were invited specially for the railway’s first such initiative. As soon as the news of the initiative spread two weeks ago, many had come forward asking if they could give donations and increase the number of invitees. However, owing to security reasons they decided to cap to total guests to 200.

Mince pies and volunteers- nearly Ready for lunch. pic.twitter.com/2nHlAshvMY — London Euston (@NetworkRailEUS) December 25, 2017

Thank you to everyone helping out today @NetworkRailEUS. The Rapid Relief Team are on hand to give sleeping bags to all our guests, who will also receive gift bags packed by @networkrail volunteers. #EustonChristmas pic.twitter.com/NsPnMyZt4I — Network Rail (@networkrail) December 25, 2017

With no trains running at the station due to the Christmas holiday, the arrivals board read, “Special notice: Network Rail invites you to Euston Station. Merry Christmas!”, the BBC reported.

630 am & on the road to @eustonfoodbank to get Xmas lunch ready

follow #EustonChristmas for updates through the day#SolidarityNotCharity pic.twitter.com/5WhlitCCQm — Streets Kitchen (@streetskitchen) December 25, 2017

Think our @networkrail Ricky has the bug now!

Great to see him join us tonight #Camden after busy day being a #EustonHero#EustonChristmas pic.twitter.com/iSJmVr6qPm — Streets Kitchen (@streetskitchen) December 24, 2017

The guests were served a meal of smoked salmon, soup, a festive roast and Christmas pudding, and many volunteers shared updates of the meals being prepared to be served at UK’s fifth-busiest rail station.

With #EustonChristmas photos and videos started flooding Twitter and many lauded the efforts of organisers for turning the station into a shelter for the homeless for one of most important day of the year.

#EustonChristmas in full swing. Piano is playing carols, smell of turkey is driving me mad, lots of smiling faces, pets being treated, warm winter wear and sleeping bags for all. Great day, great event. Well done @networkrail @colasrailuk @NetworkRailEUS pic.twitter.com/PhSlQq1MDV — Ewen Rankin (@EwenRankin) December 25, 2017

Things that fill me with Christmas cheer #EustonChristmas and #JoinIn — Andy Goulding (@AndyGoulding) December 25, 2017

Absolutely love this. Major props to everyone at Euston who made this happen today. #EustonChristmas http://t.co/Z5Hgilnm0r — Alexander Hanilton (@HannahGol) December 25, 2017

The pictures from #EustonChristmas make me so happy 🤗 Merry Christmas to all and thank you to those who are working and volunteering today — Tess Dowd (@tessdowd) December 25, 2017

What a wonderful thing to do – well done to each and every one of you! Wishing everyone at @NetworkRailEUS, those attending and those helping out at #EustonChristmas a very Merry Christmas! 🎉🎄⛄️🎉 http://t.co/wBSVL4gkbx — Ashley Bullard (@Ashley_Bullard) December 25, 2017

This is such a wonderful thing to do. Brought a tear to my eye. Merry Christmas everyone. #EustonChristmas London Euston rail station hosts homeless for Christmas – http://t.co/SVmoEbNur7 — Louise Smith (@louise7889) December 25, 2017

