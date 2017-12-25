Top News

This London train station has won hearts with free Christmas meal for the homeless

The 200 people, served with lunch were invited specially for the Northen Rail's first such initiative. The guests were served a meal of smoked salmon, soup, a festive roast and Christmas pudding.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 25, 2017 7:59 pm
christmas, london, euston london, london free christmas meal, euston christmas, euston christmas meal, christmas 2017, viral news, indian express Around 45 volunteers pitched in to set up tables and serve at the ‘Christmas Day Rail Meal’. (Source: London Euston/ Twitter)‏
Christmas is a great time for giving and sharing happiness with others. So, as a special gesture of spreading Christmas cheer among the needy, a special lunch was served at the Euston train station in London. Around 200 homeless people living in the area were treated to a Christmas feast — a four-course meal organised by homelessness charities St Mungo’s and Streets Kitchen and Britain’s Network Rail. Around 45 volunteers pitched in to set up tables and serve the ‘Christmas Day Rail Meal’.

Those served with lunch were invited specially for the railway’s first such initiative. As soon as the news of the initiative spread two weeks ago, many had come forward asking if they could give donations and increase the number of invitees. However, owing to security reasons they decided to cap to total guests to 200.

With no trains running at the station due to the Christmas holiday, the arrivals board read, “Special notice: Network Rail invites you to Euston Station. Merry Christmas!”, the BBC reported.

The guests were served a meal of smoked salmon, soup, a festive roast and Christmas pudding, and many volunteers shared updates of the meals being prepared to be served at UK’s fifth-busiest rail station.

With #EustonChristmas photos and videos started flooding Twitter and many lauded the efforts of organisers for turning the station into a shelter for the homeless for one of most important day of the year.

