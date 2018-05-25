As EU’s new GDPR rules come into effect, the tsunami of emails inspire hilarious meme-fest on Twitter

Follow Us:
Friday, May 25, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
EU GDPR law: A tsunami of emails from companies are literally clinging on to customers like "desperate exes" and Netizens, on their part, did what they are best at — make memes while the sun shines. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 25, 2018 6:26:21 pm
gdpr, gdpr funny memes, what is gdpr, what is dpr, gdpr Twitter, GDPR Twitter buzz, GDPR funny Twitter memes, GDPR funny viral, Indian express, Indian express News From Prince WIlliam to Donald Trump, no one was spared as Netizens started the GDPR meme-fest. (Source: Twitter)

Are you among those whose inboxes are flooded by a deluge of emails from companies trying to hold on to their customers? As the deadline for Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) draws near, we have got news (pr rather, memes) for you. To come into force starting May 25, the regulation has come to form across member states of the European Union “to harmonise data privacy laws”.

The GDPR, which was enacted in 2016, will ensure the data of all those living within the EU is protected and private. Further, it will also prevent the export of people’s data to outside territories. Its primal focus is on three key areas: privacy by design, consent for its use and personal data.

This has, however, resulted in a tsunami of emails from companies that are literally clinging on to customers like “desperate exes” and Netizens, on their part, did what they are best at — make memes while the sun shines. From Donald Trump to Julian Assange, literally nobody was spared.

Check out some of the funny memes and jokes here.

Wondering how to escape the spam? So are we!

