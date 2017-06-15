England vs Pakistan: As Pakistan reach Champions Trophy final, fans gear up for Ind vs Pak again on Father’s day

England’s Eoin Morgan shakes hands with Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez after Pakistan’ won the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal cricket match between England and Pakistan at The Cardiff Stadium in Cardiff. (Source: AP) England’s Eoin Morgan shakes hands with Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez after Pakistan’ won the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal cricket match between England and Pakistan at The Cardiff Stadium in Cardiff. (Source: AP)

Pakistan defeated England by 8 wickets in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on June 14. The win is a historic one as Pakistan will play its first ever Champions Trophy final and will take on the winner of the second semi-final between India and Bangladesh. Yes, as guessed, now fans of both India and Pakistan have locked horns on social media again. It now seems, more than the second semi-final that India is going to play against Bangladesh, people are more interested in another India-Pakistan match, and why not.

Soon after the match ended, everyone on Twitter including people from the cricket fraternity congratulated the winning team for their spectacular performance. But most of them had one very important question in mind. How is everyone going to handle, two India-Pakistan matches in one tournament, while many joked and wrote, how will “Pakistan handle two losses from India?” Congress Minister Shashi Tharoor too joked about Pakistan losing to India and fans “breaking TV”.

Here’s what he wrote:

As Pak stun Eng to enter #iccchampionstrophy2017 final, sympathies to the poor fanatics who broke their TVs when they lost to us last week! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 14, 2017

Many others including Mohammad Kaif pointed out that only teams from the sub-continent have made it to the final leg of the tournament. Hence, one Twitter user also asked, can the remaining matches be shifted to Eden Gardens?

So only teams from the subcontinent remain in a world event hosted in England ! How times change .

Well done Pakistan today!#PAKvENG #CT17 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 14, 2017

#EngvPak

Dear ICC,

Now that it’s between us and our neighbours, could we move the remaining matches to Eden Gardens please? — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 14, 2017

Champions trophy has ended. Akhand Bharat trophy has begun. — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) June 14, 2017

While Pakistan cricket fans are celebrating and have already thrown an open challenge to India, fans here are also not ready to back out. In fact, veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was among the first few to claim, India shall defeat Pakistan in the finals.

Congratulations Pakistan! You enter finals? Wow! Good to see you wearing our colour BLUE! Get ready to be BLUED now! We will BLUE you away! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 14, 2017

Sarfaraz Ahmed Ka Silent Message India Ko

if You know What I mean? 😂 pic.twitter.com/QlNRUAiknl — Toheed Ali (@BakwasNaKaroo) June 14, 2017

Twitter has been buzzing with reactions and amid all these Bangladesh seem to be almost invisible. Many users on the micro-blogging site have also ruled, that it’s indeed going to be Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18, the day of the finale, as India will take on Pakistan.

Hey Pakistan, don’t celebrate too much. Also, don’t expect any mercy from us on June 18th just because it is Father’s Day too..#IndvPak — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 14, 2017

While we have to still wait and watch the second semi-final and who will actually face Pakistan, Twitterati believes it’s going to be India versus Pakistan again.

Pakistan Beating England is like Kendriya Vidyalaya student scoring more than student from Bombay Scottish. #ENGvPAK #PAKvENG — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 14, 2017

1. Pakistan after beating England 2. Pakistan when they realised they have to play India in finals . pic.twitter.com/CjMnMrk6V2 — Comical लोचा ® 👿 (@Comical_Locha) June 14, 2017

Being A Coach, When You Realize You Will Live 3 More Days…#ENGvPAK #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/wOe3CkJz27 — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) June 14, 2017

Here’s how people reacted to Pakistan winning the match:

Quaed will be over the moon today 😌😂

Muslims knocking out England once again in history

#1947#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/ALjYcH33ET — Dr Kiran Haroon (@Kiran_H_Mazari) June 14, 2017

Hats off to Pak cricket players.. Putting so much hard work & dedication so that they can lose another match from India in final. #ENGvPAK — Paresh Rawal (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) June 14, 2017

Indians after watching our batting today. pic.twitter.com/i8zNuejIIN — Adeel. (@Adeelirshadkhan) June 14, 2017

