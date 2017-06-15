Latest News

England vs Pakistan: As Pakistan reach Champions Trophy final, fans gear up for Ind vs Pak again on Father’s day

You know it's a big deal when from politicians to veteran actors, all come forward and challenge the opponent team Pakistan, even before India has reached the finals!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 15, 2017 9:16 am
England’s Eoin Morgan shakes hands with Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez after Pakistan’ won the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal cricket match between England and Pakistan at The Cardiff Stadium in Cardiff. (Source: AP)
Pakistan defeated England by 8 wickets in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on June 14. The win is a historic one as Pakistan will play its first ever Champions Trophy final and will take on the winner of the second semi-final between India and Bangladesh. Yes, as guessed, now fans of both India and Pakistan have locked horns on social media again. It now seems, more than the second semi-final that India is going to play against Bangladesh, people are more interested in another India-Pakistan match, and why not.

Soon after the match ended, everyone on Twitter including people from the cricket fraternity congratulated the winning team for their spectacular performance. But most of them had one very important question in mind. How is everyone going to handle, two India-Pakistan matches in one tournament, while many joked and wrote, how will “Pakistan handle two losses from India?” Congress Minister Shashi Tharoor too joked about Pakistan losing to India and fans “breaking TV”.

Here’s what he wrote:

Many others including Mohammad Kaif pointed out that only teams from the sub-continent have made it to the final leg of the tournament. Hence, one Twitter user also asked, can the remaining matches be shifted to Eden Gardens?

While Pakistan cricket fans are celebrating and have already thrown an open challenge to India, fans here are also not ready to back out. In fact, veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was among the first few to claim, India shall defeat Pakistan in the finals.

Twitter has been buzzing with reactions and amid all these Bangladesh seem to be almost invisible. Many users on the micro-blogging site have also ruled, that it’s indeed going to be Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18, the day of the finale, as India will take on Pakistan.

While we have to still wait and watch the second semi-final and who will actually face Pakistan, Twitterati believes it’s going to be India versus Pakistan again.

Here’s how people reacted to Pakistan winning the match:

