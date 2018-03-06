  • Associate Sponsor
Emma Watson is looking for a fake tattoo PROOFREADER; here’s why

Emma Watson attended the Oscars after-party and showed her support by sporting a 'Times Up' tattoo, albeit a fake one. Well, it is not a grammatical error on our part. This is precisely what Watson's tattoo reads. And people on social media have not taken this error too kindly.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | Updated: March 6, 2018 7:29 pm
oscars, emma watson at oscars, emma watson tattoo, emma watson time's up tattoo, emma watson tattoo error, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Can you guess what is wrong with Emma Watson’s tattoo? (Source: AP)
Emma Watson, who has been an extremely vocal supporter of the Time’s Up campaign and is credited for bringing the movement to the UK, was conspicuously absent at the recently concluded Oscars. At the red carpet, celebrities not only managed to impress with their fashion choices, some of them also dressed to prove a point, or lent their support to the Me Too and the Time’s Up causes. Some even sported an orange pin to support gun control reform on behalf of the organisation Everytown for Gun Safety. Emma Watson, however, attended the Oscars afterparty and showed her support by sporting a ‘Times Up’ tattoo, albeit a fake one. Well, if you’re rolling your eyes at a typo in Time’s Up, then mind you, this reference was not a grammatical error on our part; rather this is precisely what Watson’s tattoo reads.

The apostrophe is missing and, as much as the gesture has been appreciated and lauded, people on social media are not taking this error too kindly. While it is unclear whether it was Watson’s grammar or the tattoo artist’s that was at fault, the criticism has been such that Watson, later, took to Twitter to respond. “Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must,” she wrote.

While one wrote, “Perfect Oscar dress. Perfect Oscar jewelry. Perfect Oscar hair.. Perfect makeup. Wonderful smile. VERY DISAPPOINTING TATTOO!??” another wrote, “Turns out ya fancy British colleges don’t teach grammar.” Some, however, supported her and wrote, “Y’all are coming for Emma Watson’s “Time’s Up” tattoo just because it did not have an apostrophe. That tattoo serves for a meaning and purpose in her humanitarian advocacy. AND first of all, she did not graduate from Brown and served time in Oxford for your irrelevant opinion.

 

Emma Watson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Source: AP)

Here are some of the reactions.

Some, however, supported her.

Some went ahead and corrected the tattoo.

