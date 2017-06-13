Is that Hermoine Granger? Emma Watson has a doppelgänger and her pictures will blow your mind

Doesn’t she resemble Emma Watson? (Source: Kari Lewis/Instagram) Doesn’t she resemble Emma Watson? (Source: Kari Lewis/Instagram)

We all have a hidden desire to look like our favourite star. From trying to ace their style game to imitating their expressions, we go to unbound lengths to do so. But, what if you happen to look extremely similar to a film star, so much that fans get confused? Well, an Indiana woman has suffered the same fate as her features are quite similar to the Hollywood actor, Emma Watson. The 27-year-old woman has a huge fan following after being mistaken for Watson on several occasions.

One glance at her Instagram account shows how she loves to dress up like Hermoine from Harry Potter. Kari Lewis, who works at a video rental store in Indianapolis, has earned more than 8,000 followers on the photo sharing networking platform for her uncanny resemblance with Watson. Can’t believe it? Check out these pictures for yourself. With more than 500 likes on almost every picture where she is dressed as a Hogwarts student, Instagrammers just can’t get enough of her.

Talking about this with Buzzfeed Lewis said that people would come in and tell her she looked like Hermione Granger from Harry Potter. However, she says at that time she didn’t know who Emma Watson was.

“I didn’t know who Emma Watson was when I was first spotted at a postal office and a couple of young girls told me I looked like ‘Hermione Granger,” she said. “I had no idea who Hermione was, nor have I ever heard of that name, at the time since this was when the first Harry Potter film was released. So, my mom and I had to look it up and find out who she was.”

Though she has dressed like Watson’s famous characters she says “she honestly doesn’t really see the resemblance”. Talking to Huffington Post she said, “I mostly see myself as myself. But, I do understand the ‘at first glance’ factor that tends to confuse people whenever they see me or my photos,” said Lewis. “My friends say I should be her stunt double, but I’m too clumsy,” she added.

Now, she has been also trying out Watson’s costumes from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

At the moment, it seems Lewis is happy to imitate Watson solely at cosplay events.

