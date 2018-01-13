What was the most EMBARRASSING moment from your childhood? Twitterati recall hilarious incidents

Twitterverse revisit hilarious incidents from their childhood. Share your memories too! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Twitterverse revisit hilarious incidents from their childhood. Share your memories too! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Somewhere along, we all regret doing the silly things in our lives, but is it too late to feel sorry and hide those memories? Well, friends definitely make us feel so, don’t they? Don’t we all have friends who remember super embarrassing moments from our lives — and no matter how much we try to forget it, they don’t let go of any opportunity from popping it into our minds again?

Revisiting one such embarrassing story about her schoolmate from the sixth grade, a Twitter user whose handle is @sewkx, shared the hilarious incident on the networking website. The innocent little girl named Danielle – used the word “orgasm” instead of “organism” by mistake – while reading out loud to the class. “To calm her down our teacher told her everyone would forget in two weeks. It’s been 9 years & I still remember Danielle,” he also wrote. What’s more, another schoolmate also went on to confirm the story in the same thread.

In my 6th grade science class a girl read “orgasm” instead of “organism” and the class laughed & she was embarrassed. To calm her down our teacher told her everyone would forget in two weeks. It’s been 9 years & I still remember Danielle. I fucking remember. I hope you see this. pic.twitter.com/gCXcXbJX2i — wes (@sewkx) January 6, 2018

Wes no lie I REMEMBER this story getting spread like wildfire through the entire 6th grade. — Tuna (@torfortuna) January 7, 2018

Well, that was just the beginning! After reading the funny incident, Twitterverse lost its calm and started pouring out a string of such stories to give some company to Danielle.

One day in class I said “sex” instead of “six” pic.twitter.com/NOUp0PDcs8 — SisterKXavier (@xKingXavierx) January 8, 2018

In 8th grade a classmate read “thrust” instead of “trust” and “testes” instead of “tests” and I’ve never forgotten about it lol — Malady M. (@MaladyMesser) January 8, 2018

@dvyra_ @MarcelaSlzar19 @ughlene In 6th grade I wrote condom instead of condo on an assignment and when the teacher handed it back, I saw she crossed it out & wrote “condo…” 💀 Still haunts me to this day pic.twitter.com/mh88pquv4g — Selene (@selenee711) January 8, 2018

When I was in 4th grade I got super sick and threw up on my desk and there’s this one guy who still remembers it. He talks about it every time he sees me smh 😂 — niki (@xolonelystarr) January 9, 2018

On 2nd day of 6th grade science, a boy eagerly answered the question “What’s the smallest living being?” as orgasm. Laughter ensued. His name was Brett. That was over two decades ago 🤷‍♀️ — DeviLizious (@DeviLizious) January 8, 2018

In 3rd grade we had a spelling bee in class, a normal every other week activity. I got the word clock, and I spelt it “C O C K”. I didn’t even realize I left out the L until everyone was laughing and I had to ask the teacher why everyone was laughing. I sat down in shame. — kaitlyn△⃒⃘ (@easekaity) January 8, 2018

Not as bad as mixing up the word “election” with “erection” I’m talking about you #ReneeOConnor — Let’s change the world (@Girl4Music) January 9, 2018

A guy was reading The Glass Menagerie in a college class full of nuns. The line that was supposed to be read: You always talk about mastication all the time! He said masturbation. The class could not STOP laughing😂 — Paul (@hotflesh) January 12, 2018

In my 6th grade geography class a girl said “wet dreams” instead of “wetlands” LMAO — ash misses harry (@whyinonaryder) January 9, 2018

During sex education I was asked what masturbation was in the assembly hall in front of all the students. My answer? “Is it a game show on channel 4?” School was the worst! — David John Lane (@originalsinart) January 9, 2018

Oh man a guy did the same thing in my 6th grade science class and sometimes I randomly remember and die from laughter 😂😂 — Carmen (@yarnguardian) January 11, 2018

In 4th grade one of the girls in my class read “Philippines” as “Philipenis” and we all laughed pic.twitter.com/RZj2W8JiNf — Molly (@mollyschmitz23) January 8, 2018

This reminds me of when I was in 5th grade, I told a classmate that one of my classes on my schedule was “genital studies” instead of “general studies”. He was horrified. — black glaçon (@gracesnoirworld) January 7, 2018

I once called a stamen (part of a plant) a scrotum in horticulture and the teacher said “well, close but wrong organism” — DACA WON. WE WON. (@unexpectancy) January 10, 2018

Or when my math teacher said “circumcised” instead of “circumscribed” — ❄❄Teal Harper❄❄ (@Teal_Harper) January 10, 2018

Well, people never forget, do they?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd