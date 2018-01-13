Supreme Crisis

What was the most EMBARRASSING moment from your childhood? Twitterati recall hilarious incidents

Childhood memories are cherished for a lifetime, but there are some moments that would be better if forgotten. However, we all have friends who don't let us forget the embarrassing moments of our lives, don't we?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 13, 2018 5:12 pm
Twitterverse revisit hilarious incidents from their childhood. Share your memories too! (Source: Thinkstock Images)
Related News

Somewhere along, we all regret doing the silly things in our lives, but is it too late to feel sorry and hide those memories? Well, friends definitely make us feel so, don’t they? Don’t we all have friends who remember super embarrassing moments from our lives — and no matter how much we try to forget it, they don’t let go of any opportunity from popping it into our minds again?

Revisiting one such embarrassing story about her schoolmate from the sixth grade, a Twitter user whose handle is @sewkx, shared the hilarious incident on the networking website. The innocent little girl named Danielle – used the word “orgasm” instead of “organism” by mistake – while reading out loud to the class. “To calm her down our teacher told her everyone would forget in two weeks. It’s been 9 years & I still remember Danielle,” he also wrote. What’s more, another schoolmate also went on to confirm the story in the same thread.

Well, that was just the beginning! After reading the funny incident, Twitterverse lost its calm and started pouring out a string of such stories to give some company to Danielle.

Well, people never forget, do they?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 13: Latest News