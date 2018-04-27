Elon Musk to build ‘cyborg dragon’; ‘Game of Thrones’ asks him to ‘bend the knee’

Elon Musk ‘casual’ announcement has left many GOT fans anxious on social media. (Source: Elon Musk – The Summit 2013/Wikimedia Commons) Elon Musk ‘casual’ announcement has left many GOT fans anxious on social media. (Source: Elon Musk – The Summit 2013/Wikimedia Commons)

Elon Reeve Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX, is popular for sharing multiple sane and insane ideas online — right from using party balloons for a rocket launch to building a flamethrower. However, he is also known to turn these ideas into a reality, which is exactly why his recent tweet intrigued many on social media, including the official Twitter account of Game of Thrones.

Musk casually announced his latest project by tweeting, “Oh btw I’m building a cyborg dragon.” Soon, there were multiple speculations that the project was all set to be powered by artificial intelligence along with a human interface. However, no further details about the project were disclosed.

But that did not stop his fans from wondering what the project was all about. While some were all set to give a Game of Thrones pun to the tweet, others were busy decoding what it meant.

However, a great sense of excitement prevailed on the micro-blogging site as soon as the official account of the fantasy drama series added a funny twist to his dragon tweet. “Bend the knee to House Targaryen,” the tweet from Game of Thrones’ official account read.

It left many Twitter users in a frenzy. “A cyborg is a hybrid of man and machine/technology!! It’s literally a combination of “cyber” and “organism”!!” “Will it be called Teslasaurus Rex?” “Then u surely need to watch “how to train your dragon” animation movie..” were some of the other responses to the post.

The tweet had received over one lakh retweets and four lakh likes, at the time of writing. Are you intrigued about the cyborg dragon too? Tell us in the comments below.

