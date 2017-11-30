Elon Musk asks why isn’t there a Flat Mars Society? The Flat Earth Society promptly responds

The Flat Earth Society Twitter handle decided to help Elon Musk out by responding to his query.(Source: File Photo) The Flat Earth Society Twitter handle decided to help Elon Musk out by responding to his query.(Source: File Photo)

While many of us have been conditioned into believing that the earth is round, the Flat Earth Society is a group of researchers who believe that the earth is flat rather than an “oblate spheroid”. These firm proponents of the ‘Earth is flat’ school of thought are now in news because of their response to Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. Right after marvelling over how the Mars sky is the opposite of that of the Earth, given how it turned blue during sunrise and sunset and red during the day, he tweeted (probably as an after thought), “Why is there no Flat Mars Society!?” While our best guess is that his reference was to how the home planet had one, the Flat Earth Society Twitter handle decided to help Musk out by promptly responding to him.

Check out their Twitter exchange here.

Mars sky is the opposite of Earth

Blue sunrise and sunset

Red during the day http://t.co/RjmSZ98bCz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2017

Why is there no Flat Mars Society!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2017

Hi Elon, thanks for the question. Unlike the Earth, Mars has been observed to be round. We hope you have a fantastic day! — Flat Earth Society (@FlatEarthOrg) November 28, 2017

While this ‘matter of fact’ kind of answer would tickle your funny bone anyway (and we mean no disrespect to the members of the Flat Earth Society or their ideology), Musk’s question did prod others to come up with their own ‘reasonings’ as answers. Check out some of them here.

there will be once they arrive there in the MuskSpaceXBigHonkinRocket. — Chris Mahan (@chris_mahan) November 29, 2017

Of course they are likely to quietly drop their membership in the Flat Earth Society once they arrive on Mars. — Chris Mahan (@chris_mahan) November 29, 2017

Oh would it blind them with the science! Behold! It is indeed a ball, take a look through this perculiar invention of the modern age! — ClaudeVader (@crayonparlour) November 29, 2017

Because Mars is not flat, it is concave! pic.twitter.com/RuCXP4EaMJ — Alvaromz (@alvaromzt) November 28, 2017

You would be mistaken pic.twitter.com/l6AXKQzaC4 — SAF 9 (@SafNine) November 30, 2017

That’s about as flat as it’ll get 😂😎 pic.twitter.com/dx3qzcCbHQ — 💚Celtic 💚 (@Con_Shaunnery) November 29, 2017

Oh well, whether any of these answers convince you or not, at least they tried and got you laughing!

