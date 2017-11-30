Top Stories

Elon Musk asks why isn’t there a Flat Mars Society? The Flat Earth Society promptly responds

After observing how the Mars sky is the opposite of Earth, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk wondered why there wasn't a Flat Mars Society. Well, not only did the Flat Earth Society have a response to that, Twitterati came up with their own 'reasonings' as well.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 30, 2017 10:48 pm
elon musk, elon musk twitter, elon musk flat earth society, elon musk flat mars society, elon musk flat mars, elon musk flat earth society twitter, indian express, indian express news The Flat Earth Society Twitter handle decided to help Elon Musk out by responding to his query.(Source: File Photo)

While many of us have been conditioned into believing that the earth is round, the Flat Earth Society is a group of researchers who believe that the earth is flat rather than an “oblate spheroid”. These firm proponents of the ‘Earth is flat’ school of thought are now in news because of their response to Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. Right after marvelling over how the Mars sky is the opposite of that of the Earth, given how it turned blue during sunrise and sunset and red during the day, he tweeted (probably as an after thought), “Why is there no Flat Mars Society!?” While our best guess is that his reference was to how the home planet had one, the Flat Earth Society Twitter handle decided to help Musk out by promptly responding to him.

Check out their Twitter exchange here.

While this ‘matter of fact’ kind of answer would tickle your funny bone anyway (and we mean no disrespect to the members of the Flat Earth Society or their ideology), Musk’s question did prod others to come up with their own ‘reasonings’ as answers. Check out some of them here.

Oh well, whether any of these answers convince you or not, at least they tried and got you laughing!

