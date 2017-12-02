Elon Musk plans to launch a car, Tesla Roadster, to Mars and Tweeple lost their mind!

Playing Bowie’s hit song Space Oddity on radio, Elon Musk plans to launch his newage Tesla car on Mars! (Source: AP file photo, Elon Musk/ Twitter) Playing Bowie’s hit song Space Oddity on radio, Elon Musk plans to launch his newage Tesla car on Mars! (Source: AP file photo, Elon Musk/ Twitter)

It seems the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, is too engrossed about planet Mars at the moment and it is now known why. Recently, the entrepreneur was marvelled over how the Mars sky is the opposite of that of the Earth, given how it turned blue during sunrise and sunset and red during the day and even enquired why wasn’t there Flat Mars Society, yet. As Tweeple are still laughing their lungs out over that conversation, Musk revealed on Twitter about sending cars to the ‘Red planet’ and as you can guess it left everyone in a frenzy.

Musk on Saturday (November 2) announced that the reusable, heavy-lift launch craft known as Falcon Heavy will launch next month from Cape Canaveral. And hinted that it’s going to be exciting in one way or another.

Falcon Heavy to launch next month from Apollo 11 pad at the Cape. Will have double thrust of next largest rocket. Guaranteed to be exciting, one way or another. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2017

Wondering why? Well, because he has claimed that the Falcon Heavy rocket’s first trip to space will be accompanied a Tesla Roadster into space. Yes, the first ever electric Semi Truck and Roadster, the fastest sports car ever. And to make the grand entrance, the fancy car will be playing David Bowie’s ‘Space Oddity’ and “be in deep space for ‘a billion years or so if it doesn’t blow up on ascent”.

Payload will be my midnight cherry Tesla Roadster playing Space Oddity. Destination is Mars orbit. Will be in deep space for a billion years or so if it doesn’t blow up on ascent. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2017

Tweeple were awestruck by the announcement and hoped it better not be a joke. Someone even repeated what Musk had written to make sure fans were not misinterpreting, to which he replied in affirmative! And he even mentioned the colour of the car!

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2017

Red car for a red planet — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2017

Since then there is no dearth of excitement in Twitterverse.

THIS IS AWESOME !

Are you joking? Or you are totally doing it?! — Evelyn Janeidy (@JaneidyEve) December 2, 2017

You should launch this instead pic.twitter.com/s2cROfBLxH — Lon Seidman (@lonseidman) December 2, 2017

PLEASE DONT BE JOKING. http://t.co/9UeDiSzBmq — Kevin Fox 🦊 (@kfury) December 2, 2017

I mean, it’s really just valet parked for you to pick up later, right? — Alex Guichet (@AlexGuichet) December 2, 2017

*thinks of ways to go to space and bring back roadster to earth for myself* — Austin Parker (@AustinAParker) December 2, 2017

Out of all the Mass Effect Andromeda subplots, this one was not the one I expected to come real. http://t.co/fR9WxAQQtL — Dan Teasdale (@deliciousbees) December 2, 2017

Rich people shooting their cars to Mars on rockets for science is a future I can believe in. http://t.co/NIGE1QfquW — Mr. Mark Potts (@mrmarkpotts) December 2, 2017

Sci-fi bro blasts own car into space on world’s largest rocket he built http://t.co/ighG5Kj54c — Josh Constine (@JoshConstine) December 2, 2017

This may or may not be a joke, but the fact that it’s believable says plenty… http://t.co/7nnkzZEj5r — Paul Mozur (@paulmozur) December 2, 2017

If this was from anyone else I would say this has to be in jest, but lest we forget the last time @elonmusk had his pick of first payloads: http://t.co/Is8HbUvdMN #FalconHeavy #RedPlanetRoadster http://t.co/3CK194lOA9 — RobertPearlman (@RobertPearlman) December 2, 2017

“… exciting, one way or another…”

🚀🔥 http://t.co/lvOL9BtKdK — Gregg Lagerquist (@GreggWGME) December 2, 2017

DO IT. DO IT. DO IT.🚗 — TwiterHero (@TwiterHero) December 2, 2017

Elon Musk launching his Tesla to Mars is pretty much the most Elon Musk thing I have ever heard. http://t.co/QX05tAO9o2 — Skip LaCombe (@skiplacombe) December 2, 2017

Are you excited? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd