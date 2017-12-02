Top Stories

Elon Musk plans to launch a car, Tesla Roadster, to Mars and Tweeple lost their mind!

Elon Musk announced that SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket would launch early next year, before adding that it will include an ambitious payload, a Tesla Roadster. Tweeple aren't sure whether to believe him or not.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 2, 2017 10:42 pm
elon musk, tesla, space x, tesla roadster, space x rocket mars, tesla car to mars, musk mars plans, elon musk car to mars, technology news, viral news, indian express, science news Playing Bowie’s hit song Space Oddity on radio, Elon Musk plans to launch his newage Tesla car on Mars! (Source: AP file photo, Elon Musk/ Twitter)
It seems the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, is too engrossed about planet Mars at the moment and it is now known why. Recently, the entrepreneur was marvelled over how the Mars sky is the opposite of that of the Earth, given how it turned blue during sunrise and sunset and red during the day and even enquired why wasn’t there Flat Mars Society, yet. As Tweeple are still laughing their lungs out over that conversation, Musk revealed on Twitter about sending cars to the ‘Red planet’ and as you can guess it left everyone in a frenzy.

Musk on Saturday (November 2) announced that the reusable, heavy-lift launch craft known as Falcon Heavy will launch next month from Cape Canaveral. And hinted that it’s going to be exciting in one way or another.

Wondering why? Well, because he has claimed that the Falcon Heavy rocket’s first trip to space will be accompanied a Tesla Roadster into space. Yes, the first ever electric Semi Truck and Roadster, the fastest sports car ever. And to make the grand entrance, the fancy car will be playing David Bowie’s ‘Space Oddity’ and “be in deep space for ‘a billion years or so if it doesn’t blow up on ascent”.

Tweeple were awestruck by the announcement and hoped it better not be a joke. Someone even repeated what Musk had written to make sure fans were not misinterpreting, to which he replied in affirmative! And he even mentioned the colour of the car!

Since then there is no dearth of excitement in Twitterverse.

Are you excited? Tell us in comments below.

