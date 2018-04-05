Presents Latest News

Elon Musk continues April Fools’ Day prank with ‘Teslaquila’ photo; fans wish it wasn’t just a joke

Taking the joke to the next level, Musk doubled it down with a photo of a bottle with a "Teslaquila" label showing Tesla's logo. The photo was posted by the entrepreneur on his Instagram account and it left every in a tizzy.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: April 5, 2018 10:08:21 pm
In his earlier tweet, Elon Musk had written he passed out after having Teslaquila! (Source: Elon Musk/Instagram)
When it comes to taking the Internet by storm, there is no one like Space X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. As if his unusual announcement like playing Space Oddesay while launching a Roadster on space was not enough, he created a huge buzz after deleting all his Facebook accounts. On April Fools’ Day, he declared that his electronic car company Tesla had gone bankrupt — and as Netizens hadn’t gotten over it, he decided to continue it.

In a Twitter thread, he shared a photo of him passing out on “Teslaquilla” bottles and “dried tears” with a sign reading “Bankwupt!” on his chest! Taking the joke to the next level, Musk doubled it down with a photo of a bottle with a “Teslaquila” label showing Tesla’s logo. The photo was posted by the entrepreneur on his Instagram account and it left every in a tizzy.

As the photo of his controversial joke went viral, many inquired where they could find ‘Teslaquilla’ and if he was really planning to launch it. Musk agreed and tweeted, “As you wish”. Later he also joked and wrote to another ‘Teslaquilla’ fan that it will be available every April 1. “Free shots in stores every April 1st.”

While some cracked up at the joke, many are hopeful that Musk will actually bring out the tequila merchandise.

Given the fact that he has earlier sold hats and even scary flamethrower to raise money for his companies, this new brand of alcohol could be a hot item as it has already garnered much interest on social media!

