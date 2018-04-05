Elon Musk continues April Fools’ Day prank with ‘Teslaquila’ photo; fans wish it wasn’t just a joke

In his earlier tweet, Elon Musk had written he passed out after having Teslaquila! (Source: Elon Musk/Instagram) In his earlier tweet, Elon Musk had written he passed out after having Teslaquila! (Source: Elon Musk/Instagram)

When it comes to taking the Internet by storm, there is no one like Space X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. As if his unusual announcement like playing Space Oddesay while launching a Roadster on space was not enough, he created a huge buzz after deleting all his Facebook accounts. On April Fools’ Day, he declared that his electronic car company Tesla had gone bankrupt — and as Netizens hadn’t gotten over it, he decided to continue it.

In a Twitter thread, he shared a photo of him passing out on “Teslaquilla” bottles and “dried tears” with a sign reading “Bankwupt!” on his chest! Taking the joke to the next level, Musk doubled it down with a photo of a bottle with a “Teslaquila” label showing Tesla’s logo. The photo was posted by the entrepreneur on his Instagram account and it left every in a tizzy.

As the photo of his controversial joke went viral, many inquired where they could find ‘Teslaquilla’ and if he was really planning to launch it. Musk agreed and tweeted, “As you wish”. Later he also joked and wrote to another ‘Teslaquilla’ fan that it will be available every April 1. “Free shots in stores every April 1st.”

As you wish — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

Coming soon to Tesla merch. Free shots in stores every April 1st. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

Oh, it’s on … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 4, 2018

While some cracked up at the joke, many are hopeful that Musk will actually bring out the tequila merchandise.

@elonmusk any chance I could get a bottle of this? Huge fan of you and Tequila #canthurttoask http://t.co/XbYCR0PioK — Donny Helnore (@dwhelnore) April 5, 2018

Elon Musk making tequila y’all…. when he running for president? — Ricardo Ojeda (@RicardoOjedi) April 4, 2018

How many retweets so I can have a Tesla Tequila @elonmusk ???? — Chube Rivero (@c_hube) April 4, 2018

.@elonmusk isn’t even trying until we get the flamethrower/tequila combo pack — Ashlee Vance (@valleyhack) April 4, 2018

Can’t wait for Teslaquila and I don’t even like tequila @elonmusk — Valerija Franković (@val__frank) April 4, 2018

ELON MUSK WITH HIS OWN BRAND OF TEQUILA? LMAO I LOVE THIS MAN — salamat ho (@thotwinn) April 4, 2018

You better make that teslaquilla soon before the tequila shortage kicks in at the end of this year — Alexdidntdoit (@alexdidntdoit14) April 3, 2018

Look over here you see an assembly line and over HERE a bottle of Tequila….#tesla pic.twitter.com/GwOhDcnWTN — G. (@glennrstevens) April 5, 2018

Love tequila can’t wait to try it! Can we just come to tesla supercharger station with empty bottle and fill it up? ;D — Stasys Rozenbergas (@SRozenbergas) April 4, 2018

Given the fact that he has earlier sold hats and even scary flamethrower to raise money for his companies, this new brand of alcohol could be a hot item as it has already garnered much interest on social media!

