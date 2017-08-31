Only in Express

Einstein’s letter may fetch over USD 60,000 at auction

A letter addressed to a close friend of Albert Einstein, Michele Besso, is up for auction in the US. In the letter, Einstein writes about wide-ranging content spanning from spiritual to his Unified Field Theory. The online auction bidding will end on September 28. 

August 31, 2017
There is no such thing as a particle, Albert Einstein writes in his letter.
A unique and very personal letter written by German physicist Albert Einstein to his close friend Michele Besso, discussing about various topics including God, is expected to fetch over USD 60,000 at an auction in the US. Datelined from Princeton, April 15, 1950, the letter by Einstein melds the philosophical with the scientific and gives insight into the disciplined scientific mind of the great physicist.

In the letter, Einstein writes about wide-ranging content spanning from the spiritual — referencing God as Him — to his Unified Field Theory, with equations from the theory in his hand, that he believed neutralises his critics, according to Nate D Sanders auction house.

Original envelope postmarked from Princeton on April 16, 1950.

“There is one thing that I have learned in the course of a long life: It is devilishly difficult to get closer to Him, if one does not want to remain on the surface,”Einstein wrote. “There is no such thing as a particle in the strictest meaning of the word,” Einstein writes taking aim at quantum physicists. He even tackles the tricky issue of knowledge itself  writing no guarantee that it will ever be possible to know whether the theory is true”.

The two paged letter is signed as “Affectionate greetings. Your A.E”. The letter measures 8.5 x 11 inches and is accompanied by the original envelope postmarked from Princeton on April 16, 1950. The online auction bidding will end on September 28.

