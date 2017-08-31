Einstein’s letter may fetch over USD 60,000 at auction

There is no such thing as a particle, Albert Einstein writes in his letter. (Source: File Photo) There is no such thing as a particle, Albert Einstein writes in his letter. (Source: File Photo)

A unique and very personal letter written by German physicist Albert Einstein to his close friend Michele Besso, discussing about various topics including God, is expected to fetch over USD 60,000 at an auction in the US. Datelined from Princeton, April 15, 1950, the letter by Einstein melds the philosophical with the scientific and gives insight into the disciplined scientific mind of the great physicist.

In the letter, Einstein writes about wide-ranging content spanning from the spiritual — referencing God as Him — to his Unified Field Theory, with equations from the theory in his hand, that he believed neutralises his critics, according to Nate D Sanders auction house.

Original envelope postmarked from Princeton on April 16, 1950. (Source: Natedsanders.com) Original envelope postmarked from Princeton on April 16, 1950. (Source: Natedsanders.com)

Letters written by Albert Einstein to his friend Michele Besso that discuss various topics ranging from content spirituality to his Unified Field Theory. (Source: Natedsanders.com) Letters written by Albert Einstein to his friend Michele Besso that discuss various topics ranging from content spirituality to his Unified Field Theory. (Source: Natedsanders.com)

“There is one thing that I have learned in the course of a long life: It is devilishly difficult to get closer to Him, if one does not want to remain on the surface,”Einstein wrote. “There is no such thing as a particle in the strictest meaning of the word,” Einstein writes taking aim at quantum physicists. He even tackles the tricky issue of knowledge itself writing no guarantee that it will ever be possible to know whether the theory is true”.

The two paged letter is signed as “Affectionate greetings. Your A.E”. The letter measures 8.5 x 11 inches and is accompanied by the original envelope postmarked from Princeton on April 16, 1950. The online auction bidding will end on September 28.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App