WATCH: This edible toy truck is the latest internet sensation and for all the right reasons!

Do you want a piece of cake, literally? (Source: Pandora Cake shop/Facebook) Do you want a piece of cake, literally? (Source: Pandora Cake shop/Facebook)

If you haven’t been able to drop by your favourite pastry shop and sink your teeth into that delicious piece of cake lately, we are gonna make you regret harder! You ask how? Well, we have a lovable toy truck video that will straightaway whet your appetite. Now, you must be wondering how on earth can toy trucks tease your appetite for cakes but this simple clip has got savouriness written all over it.

ALSO WATCH: WATCH: Aliens are coming? UFO believers go crazy after watching Tasmania fireball video

For what start as toy trucks turn into mouth-watering slices of cake as the video inches towards its climax. Posted by Pandora Cake shop, the clip has struck the sweetest chord with viewers as it has garnered more than 12,000 likes along with more than one million views on Facebook.

Watch the video here:

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd