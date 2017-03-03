Trending News

WATCH: This edible toy truck is the latest internet sensation and for all the right reasons!

What seems to be a plain and simple clip of toy trucks has got savouriness written all over it!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 3, 2017 6:31 pm
toy truck cake video, toy truck pastry video, toy truck cake clip, truck having cakes, cake in toy truck, toy truck carrying cake, indian express, indian express news Do you want a piece of cake, literally? (Source: Pandora Cake shop/Facebook)

If you haven’t been able to drop by your favourite pastry shop and sink your teeth into that delicious piece of cake lately, we are gonna make you regret harder! You ask how? Well, we have a lovable toy truck video that will straightaway whet your appetite. Now, you must be wondering how on earth can toy trucks tease your appetite for cakes but this simple clip has got savouriness written all over it.

ALSO WATCHWATCH: Aliens are coming? UFO believers go crazy after watching Tasmania fireball video

For what start as toy trucks turn into mouth-watering slices of cake as the video inches towards its climax. Posted by Pandora Cake shop, the clip has struck the sweetest chord with viewers as it has garnered more than 12,000 likes along with more than one million views on Facebook.

Watch the video here:

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 03: Latest News