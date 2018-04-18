Ed Sheeran’s security officer’s Instagram page is the kind of stuff you should be thankful for on the Internet

The security officer’s recent posts also include referring to Sheeran as “bae” and posting pictures with the Grammy-winning singer, with the hashtag #boyfriendsofInstagram, for obvious reasons. (Source: SecurityKev/Instagram) The security officer’s recent posts also include referring to Sheeran as “bae” and posting pictures with the Grammy-winning singer, with the hashtag #boyfriendsofInstagram, for obvious reasons. (Source: SecurityKev/Instagram)

For all those who think British pop singer Ed Sheeran is absolutely cool and his songs make you want to groove, wait till you meet his personal security officer, Kevin Myers. Myers, who goes by the moniker Securitykev on Instagram, has one of the most hilarious accounts you would have probably come across in a really long time. With over 350,000 followers at the time of writing, Myers uploads photos of him lurking in the background, mostly with his eyes on Sheeran with the hashtag #alwayswatching. While it sounds sincere and responsible on his part, the hilarity of his posts show how Myers happens to have a lit social media game as well.

His recent posts also include referring to Sheeran as “bae” and posting pictures with the Grammy-winning singer, with the hashtag #boyfriendsofInstagram, for obvious reasons.

Check out some of his posts here.

He also happens to be unabashed about his new-found popularity on the Internet and in our humble opinion, happens to come up with the most hilarious hashtags we have seen on the photo-sharing social media site, like #imthedaddy, #mybaeisacomedian, #andrich, etc.

Who is thanking their stars for having got to know about Myers’ absolutely spot-on Instagram game? Let us know what do you think in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd