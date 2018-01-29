Latest News
Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You wins Grammy over Kesha’s Praying, Lady Gaga’s Million Reasons and Twitterati got VERY furious

Ed Sheeran winning the Grammy award for Shape of You over Kesha's Praying and Lady Gaga's Million Reasons has not gone down well with many, as is evident from the angry rants on the Internet that followed the decision by the Sound Academy.

Here are some of the rather furious responses Ed Sheeran winning the Grammy garnered on the micro-blogging site.

Ed Sheeran’s 2017 chartbuster Shape of You must have got people across the world tapping their feet and humming the tune alright, but when his song about spotting a girl at the bar won over Kesha’s Praying about surviving sexual assault and Lady Gaga’s Million Reasons — a song about a healing process, Twitter users were furious, to say the least, at the Sound Academy’s decision.

“After surviving years of abuse at the hands of a man who allegedly called her a “fat fucking refrigerator,” Kesha released a beautiful, career-defining song about undeserved forgiveness. But the Grammys chose to award the song where a man sings “I’m in love with the shape of you”, “Earlier this month The Grammys described Million Reasons as “introspective and impactful” and Shape Of You as “catchy and inescapable”. Tonight The Grammys awarded “catchy and inescapable” over “introspective and impactful” This pretty much sums up the academy’s ideals in music,” are only some of the angry rants that Twitter users indulged on Twitter, after the Academy’s decision.

Here are some of the responses Sheeran winning the Grammy got on the micro-blogging site.

