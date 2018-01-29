Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You wins Grammy over Kesha’s Praying, Lady Gaga’s Million Reasons and Twitterati got VERY furious

Here are some of the rather furious responses Ed Sheeran winning the Grammy garnered on the micro-blogging site. (Source: Shape of You/YouTube) Here are some of the rather furious responses Ed Sheeran winning the Grammy garnered on the micro-blogging site. (Source: Shape of You/YouTube)

Ed Sheeran’s 2017 chartbuster Shape of You must have got people across the world tapping their feet and humming the tune alright, but when his song about spotting a girl at the bar won over Kesha’s Praying about surviving sexual assault and Lady Gaga’s Million Reasons — a song about a healing process, Twitter users were furious, to say the least, at the Sound Academy’s decision.

“After surviving years of abuse at the hands of a man who allegedly called her a “fat fucking refrigerator,” Kesha released a beautiful, career-defining song about undeserved forgiveness. But the Grammys chose to award the song where a man sings “I’m in love with the shape of you”, “Earlier this month The Grammys described Million Reasons as “introspective and impactful” and Shape Of You as “catchy and inescapable”. Tonight The Grammys awarded “catchy and inescapable” over “introspective and impactful” This pretty much sums up the academy’s ideals in music,” are only some of the angry rants that Twitter users indulged on Twitter, after the Academy’s decision.

Here are some of the responses Sheeran winning the Grammy got on the micro-blogging site.

PRAYING AND MILLION REASONS, TWO EMPOWERING AND IMPACTFUL SONGS, LOST TO GENERIC, RADIO-FODDER LIKE SHAPE OF YOU. WELL DONE, RECORDING ACADEMY. — Lady Gaga (@gagamonster96) January 29, 2018

I still can’t get over the fact Edith‘s Shape of You a Grammy over Praying … or Million Reasons .. Especially on Best Pop PERFORMANCE. On what planet did Edith ousting anyone in that category? — Chris Crocker (@ChrisCrocker) January 29, 2018

After surviving years of abuse at the hands of a man who allegedly called her a “fat fucking refrigerator,” Kesha released a beautiful, career-defining song about undeserved forgiveness. But the Grammys chose to award the song where a man sings “I’m in love with the shape of you” — Seasonal Affective Display Name (@ChrisDStedman) January 29, 2018

Earlier this month The Grammys described Million Reasons as “introspective and impactful” and Shape Of You as “catchy and inescapable”. Tonight The Grammys awarded “catchy and inescapable” over “introspective and impactful”. This pretty much sums up the academy’s ideals in music. pic.twitter.com/TmwySs2LBv — Monster Reactions (@LMonsterReacts) January 29, 2018

i’m sorry but please tell me how shape of you deserved that over any of those songs up there. especially praying by kesha. she made a song that’s the definition of a pop and vocals. shape of you has some generic shit ass vocals with a rip off beat. — ً (@explicitlyag) January 29, 2018

Gaga wrote Million Reasons in a healing process to recover from a severe heartbreak. Kesha wrote Praying after being through her literal worst nightmare. Ed Sheeran wrote Shape Of You about a club girl he was horny for. Congratulations Recording Academy. #Grammys #Grammys2018 — Yaswanth (@Yaswanth_Nunna) January 29, 2018

I like Ed, but this song losing to “Shape of You” is a prime example of male mediocrity always being the winner http://t.co/x3BOWmECuV — Fatass Kelly Price (@swangoalsindeed) January 29, 2018

y’all are really telling me that shape of you deserved a grammy over this??? #grammys pic.twitter.com/mRfaEnVWTN — lucy (@nayasrivera) January 29, 2018

actual pop artists: we made these good songs Recording Academy: huh i don’t know.. the troll under the bridge: i’m in love with the shape of you Recording Academy: well we have no choice but to award this — oovoo javer (@KlarksonCelly) January 29, 2018

Ed choose to NOT even attend the #GRAMMYs because he got 2 nominations while my queens Kesha & Gaga came for the SAME 2 Nominations and you all did THIS. In what world is Shape of you better than praying or million reason I’m devastated #GrammysAreOverParty TREND THIS pic.twitter.com/7YqKHqgVB0 — Lady Gaga (@ShadyGagaNews) January 29, 2018

I was ok with Million Reasons losing to Praying but Shape Of You? NOT ON MY WATCH. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/gMjsSMPq00 — Lady Gaga (@gagamonster96) January 29, 2018

so ed sheerans shape of you just won against keshas praying, a song about her victory over sexual assault, if that doesn’t sum up the #grammys what does — al (@electraslust) January 29, 2018

SO FIRST SZA GOT NO AWARD AND NOW KESHA IS NOT AWARDED FOR PRAYING !? #GRAMMYs NEEDS TO BE CANCELLED, I’M SORRY I CAN’T. AGAIN: SINCE WHEN SHAPE OF YOU DESERVES THIS AWARD MORE THAN PRAYING !!? pic.twitter.com/qRaCwa7jBW — SAVIOR. (@leonnarivera) January 29, 2018

