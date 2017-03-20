Ed Sheeran has a 2-year-old doppelganger and the Internet has lost its calm

Sheeran, whose latest studio album ÷ (‘divide’) is hitting all the right notes as a chartbuster, seems to have found his doppelganger in two-year-old Isla Walton. (Source: Twitter) Sheeran, whose latest studio album ÷ (‘divide’) is hitting all the right notes as a chartbuster, seems to have found his doppelganger in two-year-old Isla Walton. (Source: Twitter)

If you are wondering why is British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran trending on social media lately, then believe us, it has really got nothing to do with him. Except that the Internet has discovered a two-year-old toddler who looks “more like Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran does” and since then, social media has tried and miserably failed at keeping calm.

Sheeran, whose latest studio album ÷ (‘divide’) is hitting all the right notes as a chartbuster, seems to have found his doppelganger in two-year-old Isla Walton. According to the Sun Online, little Walton, from Exeter in the UK looks exactly like “mini Ed Sheeran” and her picture is a stunning example of that claim! Her aunt, Stacey Walto gave an interview to the website, following which her picture has got people up and about on the Internet!

Why does this baby look more like Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran does? pic.twitter.com/3I50d7yQlh — Tom Davies 🌐 (@1TD) March 17, 2017

This baby looks more Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran 😂 @edsheeran pic.twitter.com/als56cMxEG — Gavin Lee Lewis (@GavinLee_lewis) March 17, 2017

Why does this baby looks more like Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran does? pic.twitter.com/q5SZ9vxNDr — yung king ✊💦🌴 (@undisturbedsoul) March 20, 2017

Why Ed Sheeran baby look like when they had a Flashback on George Lopez and put his head on a child body 😂 pic.twitter.com/ng9pvMJLu7 — Will B. (@Uber_nowhere) March 18, 2017

Complete with the ginger hair, little Walton’s resemblance to the Shape Of You singer is too uncanny to go amiss. “Why does this baby look more like Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran does?” is the most common caption accompanying the pictures of the adorable little girl doing the rounds of social media. “Everyone comments saying how she’s a mini Ed, and I call her baby Sheeran,” Stacey reportedly said. Walton apparently loves Sheeran’s music and sings and dances along to it.

