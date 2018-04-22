Earth Day 2018: Twitterati say ‘cherish the earth’

Earth Day, 2018: According to Earth Day Network, this year, the day is dedicated to spreading awareness about the pollution caused by plastic and the urgent need to stop using it. Earth Day, 2018: According to Earth Day Network, this year, the day is dedicated to spreading awareness about the pollution caused by plastic and the urgent need to stop using it.

On April 22, every year, people all across the globe participate and celebrate Earth Day. The day was first celebrated in the United States in 1970. It was propounded by Gaylord Nelson, a US senator from Wisconsin, after he had witnessed the devastation caused by an enormous oil spill in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and realised the implications of it. The day went on to be celebrated globally in the 1990s and at present at least 192 countries celebrate it. According to Earth Day Network, this year, the day is dedicated to spreading awareness about the pollution caused by plastic and the urgent need to stop using it.

ALSO READ | Earth Day 2018 LIVE Updates: Emphasis on ending plastic pollution, PM Modi reaffirms commitment to mitigate climate change

On this day, people on social media too are raising their voice against unhealthy practices like deforestation and use of plastics. While one wrote, “If you buy vegetables, the seller puts them in many plastic bags & finally in one big plastic bag. It happens daily, across India. Just estimate the amount of plastic waste we produce in a day by just one activity. Instead Use Cloth carry bags & stop it from happening,” another wrote, “All of us drink, breathe & eat plastic already. End Plastic Pollution#EarthDay 22 April 2018.” While another, urging a change, wrote, “Where once there were leaves, where once there was spring, where once there was life, now all that there is, is wreckage. We need change this #EarthDay.”

ALSO READ | Earth Day 2018: Google Doodle honours British primatologist Jane Goodall

Here are some of the tweets.

Where once there were leaves, where once there was spring, where once there was life, now all that there is, is wreckage. We need change this #EarthDay. #EarthSaysEnough pic.twitter.com/TDst5yZRb3 — Soumitro Chakraborty (@soumitro_c) April 22, 2018

c h e r i s h t h e e a r t h #EarthDay extinction is forever pic.twitter.com/kxcJBt3qrT — she dances tibet (@shedancestibet) April 21, 2018

If you buy vegetables, the seller puts them in many plastic bags & finally in one big plastic bag. It happens daily, across India. Just estimate the amount of plastic waste we produce in a day by just one activity. Instead Use Cloth carry bags & stop it from happening. #EarthDay — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 22, 2018

#EarthDay To Save Mother Earth

1)Plant Trees

2)Use Organic Products

3)Practice Organic Farming

4)Avoid Plastic Products.

5)Recycle the Waste Products

6)Minimise use of Electricity

7)Rain Water Harvest and Water Recycling

8)Avoid usage of Pvt Vehicles & opt for Public Transport pic.twitter.com/NZhrPS3Uq6 — Capt.V.Prakash Iyer 🇮🇳 (@vprakash68) April 22, 2018

All of us drink, breathe & eat plastic already.

End Plastic Pollution#EarthDay 22 April 2018 pic.twitter.com/RKtDHVcVZl — Uday Bhan Singh (@WithUBS) April 22, 2018

What pledge are you taking on this Earth Day?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd