Earth Day 2017: Google Doodle delivers important message about climate change and ways to fight it

Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22. To commemorate the special day, Google doodle reminded us the importance of conservation, use of renewable energy and going green. And to mark the occasion, in a series of illustrations, the doodle narrated the story of a sleeping fox that has a nightmare about the implications of climate change.

Through beautiful illustration, which seems right out of a children’s graphic novel, Doodler Sophie Diao narrated the story of a fox dreaming about the polluted earth and how with the help of his friends try to make amends. “The fox wakes with a startle, and urgently starts making small lifestyle changes to care for the Earth. Along the way, the fox enlists friends – including Momo the cat, and Google Weather’s favourite frog – to join its quest to protect and nurture the environment,” the Google blog read.

The smallest changes could make big differences, that’s what the fox says. #GoogleDoodle #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/IxUqrlTQth — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 22, 2017

The trio takes up many tasks like that of the planting of saplings, choosing to eat vegetables instead of meat, carpooling, unplugging of unused electronic gadgets among other things.

But Google’s endeavour to fight against climate change and raise awareness does not end with this elaborate doodle. They have also incorporated easy ways to make everyone aware about adversities through Google search today.

Wondering what to do on #EarthDay? Here’s some help to plan-et out. Just complete today’s #GoogleDoodle to get started. pic.twitter.com/WLC1nSkYG6 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 22, 2017

Netizens would find Earth Day tips that would help them to know better ways to contribute in conservation and making the right changes in lifestyle to fight against global warming. People would find remarkable insights about strategies and contribution from noted conversation organisations such as World Wildlife Fund, coral reef conservation with The Ocean Agency, and rainforest conservation with The Jane Goodall Institute.

And as Google rightly has put it, whatever you do today, they hope that you will able to take a moment to savour and cherish “boundless, stunning Earth that we inhabit.”

