Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s heartwarming note to his daughter will make you go ‘awww’

Notwithstanding the ongoing gender debate for equality, the birth of a boy is still a matter of celebration for many. Perhaps this is why celebrities lauding the birth of their daughters is so inspiring. In the past, tennis ace Serena Williams has done it and the latest one to join the bandwagon is Dwayne Johnson or ‘The Rock’.

Johnson who recently had a daughter, Tiana Gia Johnson with partner Lauren Hashian wrote a heartwarming note, “Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world”. Although he was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all his life, witnessing and participating in their daughter’s delivery has made it hard for him “to express the new level of love, respect and admiration,” he has for Hashian.

Johnson had a word of advice for all the expecting fathers out there. “Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer – watch your child being born,” he wrote. “It’s a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless,” he added.

To his daughter, who comes after Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia, he said, “you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life.”

“Skin to skin. Our mana.

And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia – like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. “

His note had won over people on social media. While one wrote, “Glad to hear you had the privilege of being there when your child was brought in this world. I had the same privilege for both of my children, daughter and son, and the feeling is beyond anything one can describe,” another wrote, “Daughters are truly a gift from God.”

