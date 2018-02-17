Plane makes emergency landing after passenger refuses to stop farting

Haven’t we all, at some point of time, dealt with uncivil co-passengers? (Source: Thinkstock Images) Haven’t we all, at some point of time, dealt with uncivil co-passengers? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

A Dutch airlines flight, flying from Dubai to Amsterdam, ended up making an emergency landing in Vienna after its passengers broke into a fight mid-air. The reason for the eruption is quite intriguing. The commotion was caused by a passenger who refused to stop farting, stated multiple news reports.

The incident took place in the Transavia Airlines HV6902 budget flight when two Dutchmen objected to a c0-passenger who was suffering from gas but was not attempting to restrain himself. Ever after repeated pleas and complaints to the plane’s crew, the man continued to fart stated a Daily Mail report. It isn’t clear whether the passenger was suffering from a medical condition or not. However, when he refused to stop, a fight broke out. It is then that the pilot decided to make an unscheduled stop at the Vienna International airport.

The pilot reported ‘passengers on the rampage’ and as the plane landed, the police boarded the aircraft and four people were removed from the aircraft.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the incident was due to a passenger, who was passing wind and did not attempt to restrain himself even after being told.

While, it is unclear what happened to the man who was farting, two women who were sitting in the same row as the Dutchmen were also removed from the flight.

This is as bizarre as it gets! What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

