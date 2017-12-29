Drunk woman destroys artwork worth more than $1.5 million, including two Andy Warhol paintings

Drunk woman throws wine on Andy Warhol paintings on first date. (Source: Wiki commons) Drunk woman throws wine on Andy Warhol paintings on first date. (Source: Wiki commons)

Not a fact, but it’s something most people around the world will agree to – first dates don’t often make for good memories. 99.9 per cent of the time, it ends up in disaster. A prominent trial lawyer from Houston too had to go through a very disturbing night after his date destroyed two Andy Warhol paintings worth $1.5 million and two abstract sculptures from his private collection.

According to reports, Anthony Buzbee asked Lindy Lou Layman, a freelance court reporter out for dinner, but since she got drunk, he called her an Uber after they returned to his $9million mansion. But Layman refused to leave and hid inside the sprawling estate. When Buzbee found her, he called a second Uber for her, and that’s when she turned aggressive.

Layman allegedly took out her rage on his high-priced art collection – she poured red wine on three of them, tore down several of them and threw two $20,000 sculptures across the room and shattered them. The reporter was arrested on criminal mischief charges on Christmas Eve and released on $30,000 bond the next day.

The lawyer has friends in very high places. Donald Trump had visited his home in 2016 when Buzbee held a fundraiser and donated $250,000 to his presidential campaign. He also successfully defended former Texas Governor Rick Perry in an abuse-of-power case.

