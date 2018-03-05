Drunk man selects wrong Uber drop location, pays more than Rs 1 lakh for cab!

When you have to pay a hefty price even after not drinking and driving! (Representational photo/ Thinkstock images) When you have to pay a hefty price even after not drinking and driving! (Representational photo/ Thinkstock images)

We have been warned several times about drunk driving and its serious impact on our lives. But in this case, a man in the US paid a hefty price for drinking without even sitting in the driver’s seat. He took a cab, and the bill came up to a whopping $1,635.93 (Rs 1.06 lakh)! According to reports, Kenny Bachman was partying with his friends and got pretty drunk. So, to reach back safely he decided to call a cab on Uber. In high spirits, he selected the wrong drop location to one that was some 300 miles away!

Bachman was partying in Morgantown, West Virginia, and decided to call the cab to the place where he was staying near the West Virginia University’s campus. Instead, he selected the option for his home in Gloucester County, New Jersey. Not only that, while choosing the car option he also opted for UberXL, which can hold up to six passengers, TIME reported.

Almost after 2 hours, when he finally woke up in the passenger seat, “he didn’t know what was happening or who the driver was.” He decided to continue the ride back to his hometown since it was too late to turn back and he didn’t wish to end the ride out of nowhere.

“Afterwards I had it fully sink in,” Bachman told to NJ Advance Media. “Once the ride ended and I saw how much it was when I was like ‘Alright, this is insane, that’s just crazy.'”

Uber confirmed to the media house that the ride happened and hence he had to pay the full price, approximately over Rs 1 lakh in the current exchange rate.

