Drunk man rode through 3 countries on New Year’s eve; slapped with Rs 1.4 lakh bill

New Year’s eve is a special occasion to celebrate as the calendar flips over to open new doors of opportunities, and many people go crazy with the zest and zeal on the last day of the year. While some spend the day with their loved ones and travel to exotic destinations, others like to party till the clock strikes midnight.

However, a man who hails from Norway went to dizzying heights after his party in Copenhagen’s waterfront district Nyhavn on December 31. The Oslo resident took a taxi and travelled through three countries — from Copenhagen in Denmark, through Sweden, and finally to Norway’s capital, Oslo.

Not only was it crazy and outrageous, but the 600km journey cost him a whopping 18,000 Norwegian kroner (almost Rs 1.4 lakh), according to a BBC report. Moreover, as soon as he reached home, he failed to pay the cab driver. Helpless and agitated, the cab driver, whose battery had died right outside the passenger’s home, called the police. The report also said that when the Oslo Police reached there, they found the man asleep in bed. Later, when he was awoke by the officers, he agreed to pay the outstanding amount.

Isn’t it one of the craziest drunk stories that seems like a scenario straight out of The Hangover series? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

