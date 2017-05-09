Latest News

Dove’s new ad celebrating female body shapes, sizes and beauty gets slammed on social media

"But why are all of the bottles still white?", "What happens if you use the wrong Dove bottle shape for my body type? Will the soap not fit me? Can I die?" are some of the hilarious comebacks to the Dove UK advertisement.

May 9, 2017
dove, dove diversity in bottles ad, dove diversity in shapes ad hilarious, dove diversity in shapes hilarious ad viral, dove diversity in shapes hilarious ad fb reactions, indian express, indian express news As much as the Dove UK advertisement has tried to project an all-inclusive, positive approach, if the social media users’ reactions are to go by, it seems to have mostly backfired. (Source: Dove UK/YouTube)

Remember how the makers of the Barbie doll in 2016 decided to give it a complete makeover by giving it three new body types — curvy, tall and petite, to make the dolls more socially acceptable? Well, it seems after well over a year, Dove, a popular personal care brand for women, has followed suit, and come up with body wash bottles of different shapes and sizes, well … as a move to celebrate women of different sizes!

As much as the Dove UK advertisement has tried to project an all-inclusive, positive approach, if the social media users’ reactions are to go by, it seems to have mostly backfired.

The advertisement begins with the line ‘Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes’. This is followed by a sermon on how there is no one perfect shape. It emphasises on how real beauty breaks moulds and require no ideal size to fit into. Of course, all this to introduce a range of about seven different bottles of body washes of different shapes. According to a statement by the brand, “From curvaceous to slender, tall to petite, and whatever your skin colour, shoe size or hair type, beauty comes in a million different shapes and sizes. Our six exclusive bottle designs represent this diversity: just like women, we wanted to show that our iconic bottle can come in all shapes and sizes, too.”

Many used humour and sarcasm to react to Dove’s new initiative. While one person pointed out that when Twitter user are actually want are “equal pay & opportunity, not-laughable health coverage, to walk to our car w out getting murdered” and what they end up getting are these ‘shapely bottles’, another questioned, “None of the Dove body shaped Shampoo bottles accurately captures my body. How do I feel beautiful now?”

Here are some of the reactions the ad generated on Twitter.

The range of “Real Beauty Bottles” have been created by the agency Ogilvy London and is reportedly a limited-edition of six different types of body washes that will focus on real beauty that comes in different sizes and shapes, just like women do. But it seems people aren’t exactly convinced. “But why are all of the bottles still white?”, “What happens if you use the wrong Dove bottle shape for my body type? Will the soap not fit me? Can I die?” are some of the hilarious comebacks that are now doing the rounds on Twitter.

