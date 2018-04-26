Follow Us:
Thursday, April 26, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Did you DOUBLE-CHECK the essay TITLE before hitting the ‘send’ button? These hilarious tweets will crack you up

If you've ever submitted a piece of work without double-checking the title and found yourself cringing the next moment, you're not alone. Many social media users posted such hilarious screenshots on Twitter that will leave you in splits.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 26, 2018 9:37:20 pm
essay title, funny titles, bizarre titles, headline funny, hilarious title, funny essays, hilarious headlines, indian express, indian express news Ever sent an essay with a missing title or with a rather awkward one? Read these funny tweets. (Source: Getty Images)
Related News

Writing an essay can sometimes be the most tedious job ever. And if somehow you manage to complete it, spotting an error in the write-up or worse, the headline — just after you press the send button — can totally wreck your mind.

More often than not, most people forget to insert the title. Many others write something insignificant or outright bizarre as the “working title” which gets overlooked while sending. If you’ve ever submitted a piece of work without double-checking the title and found yourself cringing the very next moment, you’re not alone.

Netizens came together to address the problem, and posted several hilarious screenshots of such headlines that went viral on Twitter. “So one time, I submitted a rough draft called ‘F**king Title’. My professor kindly pointed out that I should probably change that for the final. We laughed about it later, although I was mortified at the time. (I share this experience with all my students as a warning),” one user wrote.

Read more such funny tweets here.

Did something like that ever happen to you too? Share your experience in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now