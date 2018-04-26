Did you DOUBLE-CHECK the essay TITLE before hitting the ‘send’ button? These hilarious tweets will crack you up

Ever sent an essay with a missing title or with a rather awkward one? Read these funny tweets. (Source: Getty Images) Ever sent an essay with a missing title or with a rather awkward one? Read these funny tweets. (Source: Getty Images)

Writing an essay can sometimes be the most tedious job ever. And if somehow you manage to complete it, spotting an error in the write-up or worse, the headline — just after you press the send button — can totally wreck your mind.

More often than not, most people forget to insert the title. Many others write something insignificant or outright bizarre as the “working title” which gets overlooked while sending. If you’ve ever submitted a piece of work without double-checking the title and found yourself cringing the very next moment, you’re not alone.

Netizens came together to address the problem, and posted several hilarious screenshots of such headlines that went viral on Twitter. “So one time, I submitted a rough draft called ‘F**king Title’. My professor kindly pointed out that I should probably change that for the final. We laughed about it later, although I was mortified at the time. (I share this experience with all my students as a warning),” one user wrote.

Read more such funny tweets here.

ALMOST JUST SUBMITTED A PAPER WITH THIS TITLE very grateful there’s only a week of finals left. I am spent. pic.twitter.com/gdfHfgNbHV — Elena Trueba (@elena_trueba) April 23, 2018

yep, i did this once in my classics: the poetics of eros clash, except i DID SUBMIT IT LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/qhgOp6i8S9 — emily dickson should be writing (@mlereads) April 23, 2018

I showed a professor an early draft (she asked) with a title that was something like “Title Goes Here” and (explain the thing) in parentheses in a couple paragraphs that were just topic sentences and she commented on them like I wasn’t aware they couldn’t stay that way 🙃 . — Dan Brockett (@Freakademic) April 23, 2018

This was me, recently. pic.twitter.com/NE7XnaF8vv — Nerf Herder Dave (@silentbum) April 23, 2018

So one time, I submitted a rough draft called “Fucking Title.” My professor kindly pointed out that I should probably change that for the final. We laughed about it later, although I was mortified at the time. (I share this experience with all my students as a warning) http://t.co/m29uKZ6xrL — Lauren🤷‍♀️Brentnell (@RhetoricNSpice) April 23, 2018

I once took a paper to my professor before submitting with the title “Insert Something Witty Here”. She brought it up IN CLASS. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Paige Willey (@PaigeCWilley) April 24, 2018

Whenever you can’t think of a witty title for your piece of art, just remember that the makers of ‘High School Musical’ had plugged that title in only for working purposes before, sighing, shrugging their shoulders and just going with it. — Tim Byrne (@TByrne75) April 23, 2018

Did something like that ever happen to you too? Share your experience in the comments below.

