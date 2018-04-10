Presents Latest News

A girl sat next to her FAVOURITE SINGER on a plane, and didn’t even know it; so he tweeted about it

In July 2017, without revealing his identity to a fan, Dutch musician Dotan tweeted out a hello and thanked her 'for listening to my music and singing along quietly', assuming she might be following him on Twitter. This thread is now going viral online.

Published: April 10, 2018
Dotan, dotan twitter, dotan trending, dotan chinese twitter, dotan weibo Twitter, Dotan meets fan on plane, dotan meets fan on plane tweets, dotan meets fan twitter, Indian Express, Indian Express news Somebody recently shared Dotan’s story of meeting a fan on plane on Weibo, and apparently Dotan has been trending on the social networking site since then. (Source: Dotan/Facebook)

In July 2017, Dutch singer and songwriter Dotan live-tweeted how he was sitting beside a young woman, who was listening to his songs one after the other, but failed to recognise him. Without revealing his identity to her, he tweeted out a hello and thanked her “for listening to my music and singing along quietly”, assuming she might be following him on Twitter. His tweets must have created quite a buzz back then too, because soon, he posted an update which showed the girl’s heartfelt apology and amazement, in a Facebook post, at knowing that she was sitting right beside her favourite music artiste.

If you are wondering why we are telling you all this now, then that is because somebody recently shared the story on China’s equivalent of Twitter, Weibo and apparently, Dotan was trending on number one position on the social networking site.

While Dotan’s amazement knew no bounds as he started getting messages on Twitter, here is also looking at how it all started, precisely on July 31, 2017.

And now, he has suddenly started trending on Weibo, China’s equivalent on Twitter.

In case you haven’t heard Dotan’s music before, then here are a couple of his songs you might want to listen to.

Well, it seems social media in China took a while to catch up, nevertheless, have also got people talking again about a rather adorable story!

