A girl sat next to her FAVOURITE SINGER on a plane, and didn’t even know it; so he tweeted about it

Somebody recently shared Dotan’s story of meeting a fan on plane on Weibo, and apparently Dotan has been trending on the social networking site since then. (Source: Dotan/Facebook) Somebody recently shared Dotan’s story of meeting a fan on plane on Weibo, and apparently Dotan has been trending on the social networking site since then. (Source: Dotan/Facebook)

In July 2017, Dutch singer and songwriter Dotan live-tweeted how he was sitting beside a young woman, who was listening to his songs one after the other, but failed to recognise him. Without revealing his identity to her, he tweeted out a hello and thanked her “for listening to my music and singing along quietly”, assuming she might be following him on Twitter. His tweets must have created quite a buzz back then too, because soon, he posted an update which showed the girl’s heartfelt apology and amazement, in a Facebook post, at knowing that she was sitting right beside her favourite music artiste.

If you are wondering why we are telling you all this now, then that is because somebody recently shared the story on China’s equivalent of Twitter, Weibo and apparently, Dotan was trending on number one position on the social networking site.

While Dotan’s amazement knew no bounds as he started getting messages on Twitter, here is also looking at how it all started, precisely on July 31, 2017.

Ok… So I am currently on a plane (hello expensive wifi) and the girl next to me is listening to my album. Every single song. — Dotan (@DotanMusic) July 31, 2017

I realize she might follow me on Twitter.. well.. hello plane neighbour. Thanks for listening to my music and singing along quietly. 💙 — Dotan (@DotanMusic) July 31, 2017

Me : “How did you discover the music you were listening to before”

She : “I heard it on my favorite tv show. It brings me comfort and peace” — Dotan (@DotanMusic) July 31, 2017

And then the most awkward thing happened. She made me listen to my own music…. — Dotan (@DotanMusic) July 31, 2017

It might sound cliché, but these moments motivate me to keep going. Back in the studio tomorrow! 💙 — Dotan (@DotanMusic) July 31, 2017

And now, he has suddenly started trending on Weibo, China’s equivalent on Twitter.

Discovered your music because of a post about this original thread. Turned it on while I searched for an update. I feel like I hit the update jackpot and found a new favorite artist all in one!❤️ — Chicken (@jiggyjills) April 7, 2018

🙏🏻🖤 that’s so crazy and sweet at the same time x http://t.co/715ULuuGvi — Dotan (@DotanMusic) April 7, 2018

So.. apparently I’m #1 trending on the Chinese version of Twitter called ‘Weibo’.. but I can’t understand a thing! pic.twitter.com/Ckd1DVUu06 — Dotan (@DotanMusic) April 7, 2018

In case you haven’t heard Dotan’s music before, then here are a couple of his songs you might want to listen to.

Well, it seems social media in China took a while to catch up, nevertheless, have also got people talking again about a rather adorable story!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd