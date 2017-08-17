Don’t believe in ghosts? Wait till you get to know about the ‘creepy bridal doll’

This doll is not your average Barbie. (Source: Lee Steer/Facebook) This doll is not your average Barbie. (Source: Lee Steer/Facebook)

Yes, it is the 21st century. Nobody believes in ghosts. They exist only in movies. Right? Well, not really. Or that is what Lee Steer, a paranormal-investigator based out of Rotherham, England, seems to imply. Steer reportedly bought a possessed doll online after paying about £866 (around Rs 71,000). According to Ladbible, the doll’s previous owner put it up for sale on eBay after it began ‘attacking’ her husband, setting off fire-alarms, taking off its necklace, etc.

Now, after Steer bought the doll for research and investigation, it is his father who found himself at the receiving end of the possessed doll’s wrath. Steer, who has done live streams on social media with the doll, trying to understand its truth, said it attacked his father while he was watching the repeat of one of the live streams. “Later that day he was watching the repeat of one of our live streams with the doll. I was doing a live stream upstairs in my room. Then he said to my mum, ‘My arm’s hurting’. He lifted up his sleeve and he had six scratches on his arm,” Steer said.

Named ‘Elizabeth’, Steer even made live videos with the ‘creepy bridal doll.’ indianexpress.com hasn’t been able to verify the authenticity of these claims, but the videos have gone viral and are being widely shared online.

Watch the videos here.

Along with Steer, Deborah Davis, another researcher, uploaded videos with the doll, trying to establish the paranormal connection. In one of the live streams, she claims to have recorded orbs that it is emitting towards her.

Still don’t believe in ghosts? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

