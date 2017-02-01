When Netizens thought they found Donald Trump’s ‘secret half-brother’ from Kenya

Spot the connection. (Source: Facebook) Spot the connection. (Source: Facebook)

Just over 10 days of Donald Trump’s US presidency, and the social media has never been so alive with critiques on almost every aspect of the billionaire businessman – from his ideologies to his series of controversial executive orders, and let’s not forget the hair and hands jokes. Well, as amazing as it might sound, despite all the scrutiny into Trump’s family background – and we know there have been many, so much so that many around the world may not know their own ancestry as well as they know Trump’s – we all seem to have missed a half-brother with Trump’s signature hairstyle, up until the Internet discovered him recently.

Okay, so this is the latest Trump meme to hit Facebook, and everyone’s having a good laugh over it.

People have been posting and sharing this picture of a man with Trump’s signature hairstyle on social media. It’s those golden locks that gave the game away.

This picture was posted American comedian and radio host Ricky Smiley on his Facebook page around a week back, and since then it’s taken the online space by storm. The post itself has more than 11,000 shares at the time of writing, with hundreds of people commenting on it.



Someone finally had had enough and decided to add his own two cents to the discussion.

Well, since we all know that Trump’s folks have nothing to do with either Kenya or Ghana, it begs the question – who IS the man in the picture? He is, in fact, President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the original picture is probably from last year, when he met with Ghanaian actor Kofi Adu, according to a BBC blog.

President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. (Source: Facebook) President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. (Source: Facebook)

Only a couple of those who commented on the original Facebook post managed to identify the Ghananian President. Interestingly, though, Addo has been nicknamed ‘Nana Trump’ because his inauguration and campaigned happened around the same time as Trump’s and this photoshopped version may have been generated by his supporters around that time.

So there, you now KNOW that Trump has no half-brother in Kenya, or Ghana for that matter. Former US president Barack Obama, however, does have a half-brother in Kenya, who is apparently a Trump supporter.

Go figure!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd