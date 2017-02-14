Donald Trump meeting with Justin Trudeau has Twitterati going to town with memes

Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau’s meeting on February 13 gave rise to hilarious memes on Twitter. (Source: Reuters) Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau’s meeting on February 13 gave rise to hilarious memes on Twitter. (Source: Reuters)

While one issued a travel ban to stop people from seven Muslim-populated nations to enter the US, another removed visa requirements for immigrants to come an stay in Canada. Yes, Justin Trudeau, the Canadian PM and Donald Trump, the US President make for a politically-odd couple. Although their differences were evident in their policy making till now, it came out for the rest of the world to see when Trump and Trudeau met on February 13. And ever since, Twitter has lost its chill and the Internet is now filled with Trump-Trudeau memes.

While one can safely say Trump’s ‘tug and pull’ handshake finally reached a dead end at Trudeau’s firm ‘will have none of it’ handshake, that’s just one of the things that the Internet noticed.

Here are the Trump-Trudeau memes doing their rounds of Twitter now.

TRUMP {tries to do his weird dominance hand-shake} TRUDEAU: Do you even lift, bro? http://t.co/Yk3M3P7BQ5 — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 13, 2017

When Trump tries his Alpha-Chimp handshake, Justin Trudeau grabs his bicep. “So you don’t lift, eh?” #TrudeauMeetsTrump http://t.co/yYcBK58k3o — Fiona Adorno (@FionaAdorno) February 13, 2017

@ABC @realDonaldTrump

TRUMP: Let me just execute the ol’ yank & pull to show physical dominance

TRUDEAU: HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH. NO. — Holden Caughtfeels (@KvetcherNtheRye) February 13, 2017

Trump: So u think you’re a tough guy?

Trudeau: If u pull my arm like Abe, I’ll cold cock u.

Trump: Let’s wave & pretend we like each other. http://t.co/Ki7guGPy8c — Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) February 13, 2017

“I can hold at least 17 M&Ms in my hand. How many can you hold in yours?” “Not that many, Donald. Well done.”#Trump #Trudeau #TinyHands pic.twitter.com/9z5Jb7hKSE — Damon (@damocrat) February 13, 2017

*record scratch*

*freeze frame*

TRUDEAU: yup, that’s me, you’e pro-

TRUMP: personally I dont feel they’re that small #TrudeauMeetsTrump pic.twitter.com/jXOFm5Jbiz — Andy Cole (@AndyCole84) February 13, 2017

Trump: “Put ‘er there Justin.”

Trudeau: “I’d prefer not to.”

Trump: “C’mon…”

Trudeau: “Shinzo told me it’d be a bad idea.” #TrudeauTrump pic.twitter.com/JznGbaWdh4 — Drew Gibson (@SuppressThis) February 13, 2017

*When her Dad hates you but you have to wait for her to finish getting ready for prom. #TrudeauMeetsTrump

pic.twitter.com/HbQLcGEYUy — Hello, Friend (@ItsActuallyHim) February 13, 2017

Justin is just waiting for Barack to come back and tell him it’s all been a terrible dream. pic.twitter.com/5vZelTzRoF — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) February 13, 2017

Trump: Look at the size of that. Just look!

Trudeau: I’m seeing it.

Trump: Are you seeing this?

Trudeau: I am in fact seeing it.#leadershippic.twitter.com/YS35sItFY2 — Henry Tudor (@KngHnryVIII) February 13, 2017

From Trump’s handshake with Shinzo Abe to his smaller sized hands, Twitterati went to town trolling him. Of course, while we agree the photo captions they came up with were downright hilarious, at some point, Trudeau seems to have actually been thinking on the lines of what the Internet has conjured up.

