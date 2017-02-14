Trending News

Donald Trump meeting with Justin Trudeau has Twitterati going to town with memes

'Do you even lift, bro?'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 14, 2017 7:54 pm
Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau's meeting on February 13 gave rise to hilarious memes on Twitter.

While one issued a travel ban to stop people from seven Muslim-populated nations to enter the US, another removed visa requirements for immigrants to come an stay in Canada. Yes, Justin Trudeau, the Canadian PM and Donald Trump, the US President make for a politically-odd couple. Although their differences were evident in their policy making till now, it came out for the rest of the world to see when Trump and Trudeau met on February 13. And ever since, Twitter has lost its chill and the Internet is now filled with Trump-Trudeau memes.

While one can safely say Trump’s ‘tug and pull’ handshake finally reached a dead end at Trudeau’s firm ‘will have none of it’ handshake, that’s just one of the things that the Internet noticed.

Here are the Trump-Trudeau memes doing their rounds of Twitter now.

From Trump’s handshake with Shinzo Abe to his smaller sized hands, Twitterati went to town trolling him. Of course, while we agree the photo captions they came up with were downright hilarious, at some point, Trudeau seems to have actually been thinking on the lines of what the Internet has conjured up.

