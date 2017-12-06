Top Stories

Donald Trump’s lawyer used Comic Sans for press statement; Twitterati can’t believe it’s NOT a joke

Donald Trump's lawyer Ty Cobb issued a statement responding to former US national security adviser Michael Flynn's admission of making false statements to the FBI. But it was the font used the lawyer that caught the attention of the people on social media and the joke is on Trump, again.

Whether one likes it or not, US President Donald Trump almost always ends up being in the news, and not always for the right reasons. And things are clearly no different this time. On December 1, Michael Flynn, former US national security adviser pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contacts with Russia. He also agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and help them delve deeper into the actions of Trump’s inner circle before he took office in January.

In response to this, White House lawyer Ty Cobb issued a statement, where he tried to distance Trump from the entire controversy. However, even though no account was wrongly tagged this time, the lawyer’s statement is generating a lot of laughter on social media. And the reason was the choice of font: Comic Sans.

Yes, you read that right! A screenshot of the statement was shared by Sahil Kapur, a reporter at Bloomberg, with the caption, “Trump’s lawyer Ty Cobb: ‘Nothing about the guilty plea or the charge implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn.'” But it was the font of the statement that attracted the attention of the people on social media. It bewildered everyone so much that people had to confirm this wasn’t a joke. One asked Kapur, “Did he really do this in comic sans”, and when the reporter confirmed, there was no end to the jokes.

 

 

While someone wrote, “When you want to channel the President’s mind, Comic Sans! I would’ve personally used Dingbats,” another, imagining how things might have unfolded, wrote, “The president’s attorney opened Word, went to the font tab, scrolled past ARIAL and CALIBRI, and said ‘This is the font I want. Comic Sans.'”

Check out some of the bewildered reactions here:

