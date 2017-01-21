Trending News

Donald Trump’s inaugural speech plagiarised from Batman’s Bane? Twitterati think so

Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States.

January 21, 2017
Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States of America on Friday during a historic transfer of power. Keeping his electoral promise to ‘Make America great again!’, Trump focused on the people of the country and promised to get back their wealth and jobs.

During his swearing-in ceremony at the inaugural address to the nation, he highlighted, “January 20th, 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.”

Promising to make amends, and stop “American carnage” right away, the new president said, “From this moment on, it’s going to be America First.”

No matter how the speech of the Republican leader has been, netizens were quick to claim that Trump ‘plagiarised Bane’ in his inaugural address. In fact, as soon as Trump concluded his speech, people started posting pictures of the D.C. comics villain along with the new POTUS.

In his first address as the president, Trump said, “For too long, a small group in our nation’s Capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished – but the people did not share in its wealth.” People felt a striking resemblance to this connotation to that of the Batman villain’s speeches. Remember the famous dialogue by Bane — “We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you… the people. Gotham is yours. None shall interfere.” Yes, people could not overlook the obvious connection and soon, the trolling began.

And as far as the content of the speech is concerned, people are not very impressed with it and found ‘a concrete plan’ missing.

