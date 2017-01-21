Donald Trump’s inaugural speech plagiarised from Batman’s Bane? Twitterati think so

President Donald Trump’s inaugural speech plagiarised from Bane? President Donald Trump’s inaugural speech plagiarised from Bane?

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States of America on Friday during a historic transfer of power. Keeping his electoral promise to ‘Make America great again!’, Trump focused on the people of the country and promised to get back their wealth and jobs.

During his swearing-in ceremony at the inaugural address to the nation, he highlighted, “January 20th, 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.”

Promising to make amends, and stop “American carnage” right away, the new president said, “From this moment on, it’s going to be America First.”

No matter how the speech of the Republican leader has been, netizens were quick to claim that Trump ‘plagiarised Bane’ in his inaugural address. In fact, as soon as Trump concluded his speech, people started posting pictures of the D.C. comics villain along with the new POTUS.

In his first address as the president, Trump said, “For too long, a small group in our nation’s Capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished – but the people did not share in its wealth.” People felt a striking resemblance to this connotation to that of the Batman villain’s speeches. Remember the famous dialogue by Bane — “We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you… the people. Gotham is yours. None shall interfere.” Yes, people could not overlook the obvious connection and soon, the trolling began.

Hahah maybe Melania did write it #calledit RT @Jezebel: Donald Trump plagiarized Bane in his #inauguration speech: http://t.co/kllKDy2R4h — TLS (@sbbyt) January 20, 2017

Donald Trump quoted Bane in his inauguration speech. Sums the situation up perfectly. — Scott Cheasty (@scottcheasty) January 20, 2017

Donald Trump quoting Bane from The Dark Knight is the highlight of my day so far. — Luke DeGraffenreid (@Degraffinator) January 20, 2017

“We’re giving the power back to you, the people” – Donald Trump / Bane — TJ Heginbotham (@TJHegs) January 20, 2017

Trump has definitely quoted Bane like 4 times #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/18Mod1QY6g — Alec Scott (@AlecScott97) January 20, 2017

that clip of donald trump quoting BANE is pretty insane.. we are doomed folks — YOur favorite rapper (@ShariShades) January 20, 2017

And as far as the content of the speech is concerned, people are not very impressed with it and found ‘a concrete plan’ missing.

The most belligerent presidential inaugural speech EVER! No vision, no plan, no conciliation, no class! #DonaldTrump #Inaugural2017 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 20, 2017

There will be no question in the history books, Donald Trump wrote that speech… — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) January 20, 2017

Angry, divisive, populist, nationalist, unilateralist, depressive, insulting, mean, tone-deaf, intolerant, arrogant America First speech. — Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) January 20, 2017

Amid all the lies, claptrap, protectionism, contempt for politics and America First yapping, not a word about the Constitution. Not a word. — Eliot A Cohen (@EliotACohen) January 20, 2017

Trump now is WILFULLY and KNOWINGLY violating the closest thing to an “America First clause” #EmolumentsClause of the Constitution. #Impeach — Eric Schmeltzer (@JustSchmeltzer) January 20, 2017

Periodic reminder that “America First” was a slogan used by nazi sympathizers during World War 2. — Wyl Villacres (@wyllinois) January 20, 2017

In case you missed it, here’s the 2017 inaugural address: Blah blah blah blah blah America first blah blah blah blah successful blah blah — не мой предатель (@landolfi) January 20, 2017

