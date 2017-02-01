People have been sharing these 24 cartoons after Donald Trump’s immigration ban

The online space has been actively opposing Donald Trump’s ideologies and actions in many ways. (Source: Twitter) The online space has been actively opposing Donald Trump’s ideologies and actions in many ways. (Source: Twitter)

US President Donald Trump created a state of chaos and confusion when he signed an executive order on immigration on Friday. Being referred to as the “Muslim ban”, the order bans all immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries. People from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen have been banned from entering America for 90 days. If that was not enough, the order puts a ban on all refugee admissions for 120 days and on Syrian refugees indefinitely.

Justifiably, the order sent shock waves down the spines of people across the world.

ALSO READ | WATCH: How to identify ‘good’ Muslims? A new device that tests for radicalism

Ever since, people have taken to the streets, airports and even government offices to protest against the order. Most Americans – including those in the judiciary who have taken action against the order – have called the order un-American and a violation of the country’s ethos. As has been the case ever since the US election campaign started, the social media space has been equally – if not more – active, with public figures taking to Twitter to express their ire against Trump, start and run successful campaigns against the order and in support of those affected by it.

In times of chaos and socio-politico-cultural turbulence, satire and humour often make the most sharp comments, and it is not different this time around either. People have been continuously taking digs at Trump and the government, and one aspect of that has been the sharing of one of the oldest forms of ‘satire and visual imagery being used to comment on the political fabric’ – cartoons.

See what else is trending, here

Here are some of the cartoons tweeple have been sharing online that range from reacting to Trump’s many controversial orders to giving him an apt response:

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd