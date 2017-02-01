People have been sharing these 24 cartoons after Donald Trump’s immigration ban

US President Donald Trump created a state of chaos and confusion when he signed an executive order on immigration on Friday. Being referred to as the “Muslim ban”, the order bans all immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries. People from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen have been banned from entering America for 90 days. If that was not enough, the order puts a ban on all refugee admissions for 120 days and on Syrian refugees indefinitely.
Justifiably, the order sent shock waves down the spines of people across the world.
ALSO READ | WATCH: How to identify ‘good’ Muslims? A new device that tests for radicalism
Ever since, people have taken to the streets, airports and even government offices to protest against the order. Most Americans – including those in the judiciary who have taken action against the order – have called the order un-American and a violation of the country’s ethos. As has been the case ever since the US election campaign started, the social media space has been equally – if not more – active, with public figures taking to Twitter to express their ire against Trump, start and run successful campaigns against the order and in support of those affected by it.
In times of chaos and socio-politico-cultural turbulence, satire and humour often make the most sharp comments, and it is not different this time around either. People have been continuously taking digs at Trump and the government, and one aspect of that has been the sharing of one of the oldest forms of ‘satire and visual imagery being used to comment on the political fabric’ – cartoons.
See what else is trending, here
Here are some of the cartoons tweeple have been sharing online that range from reacting to Trump’s many controversial orders to giving him an apt response:
@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/m3J5V9NS7Z
— Hank Green (@hankgreen) January 29, 2017
1941 Dr. Seuss cartoon criticizing America’s stance on denying Jews safe haven. Recognize the T-shirt slogan? pic.twitter.com/I5mtNICzt9
— Gideon Glick (@gidglick) January 28, 2017
@hankgreen I hope I’m not too late pic.twitter.com/DDQ6QWfaw1
— simrell!!! (@katiesimrell) January 28, 2017
@hankgreen I admire you for doing this, Hank. pic.twitter.com/J1qVpWDkyF
— Patch Zircher (@PatrickZircher) January 29, 2017
We’re Not Anti-Immigrant, They Say
Lots more cartoons to read at http://t.co/iTx1TjEck5 pic.twitter.com/XLZ1bWNG4c
— Barry Deutsch (@barrydeutsch) January 29, 2017
that we even need to fight for this says a lot about the state of our country @hankgreen #NoBanNoWall #MuslimBan #Muslimswelcome pic.twitter.com/hdOPRQGBNA
— Jamie (@quiversarrow) January 29, 2017
@hankgreen #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/60VVLrxVAD
— Risa (@risarodil) January 29, 2017
@hankgreen #MuslimBan #NoBanNoWall #resist pic.twitter.com/87fMtgNKMZ
— Karen (@Khallion) January 28, 2017
@hankgreen @lolashoes #NoBanNoWall Thank you. pic.twitter.com/QeGzPREfGA
— Dow Phumiruk (@DowPhumiruk) January 29, 2017
@hankgreen granddaughter of an immigrant; thank you so much for this pic.twitter.com/OPfvfOOBaz
— Shazzbaa (@shazzbaa) January 29, 2017
Trump’s #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/hnUz1QhpaW
— Ann Telnaes (@AnnTelnaes) January 28, 2017
I felt like I needed to take another pass at this one- pic.twitter.com/9N1Il3qVoa
— Phil Noto (@philnoto) January 28, 2017
#MuslimBan #trump #cartoon #NoBanNoWall#USA pic.twitter.com/fWSGGx4ETY
— Emad Hajjaj Cartoons (@EmadHajjaj) January 30, 2017
#StopPresidentBannon #RefugeesDetained #MuslimBan #BuildtheWall #resist #trump #cartoon pic.twitter.com/hz7KHEZDdc
— Sabaaneh (@Sabaaneh) January 29, 2017
#NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/TRh0deKhM7
— Karen (@Khallion) January 29, 2017
@hankgreen immigrants are welcome here <3 pic.twitter.com/Jybzm4PdXY
— Maria Capelle Frantz (@mariacfrantz) January 28, 2017
Theresa May visits Donald #Trump – © Chappatte in Le Temps, Switzerland pic.twitter.com/2eHYtsEbpH
— Chappatte Cartoons (@PatChappatte) January 29, 2017
“No entry” – Al-Ahram newspaper. #Egypt #journalism #cartoon #TrumpBan pic.twitter.com/NF96lmEzhq
— Nehal الشريف (@nelsherif) January 29, 2017
#TRUMPWALL #cartoon #caricatura #trump ©Angel Boligán @globalcartoons pic.twitter.com/kFlE1YMXDo
— LilaVert (@LilaVert) January 27, 2017
L’Amérique de Trump – © Chappatte dans The New York Times pic.twitter.com/g1srW1kgtF
— Dessins de Chappatte (@chappatte) January 29, 2017
My cartoon Thursday @TheTimes…. #Trump rewrites American values #migrants pic.twitter.com/NWrKudrXrv
— Peter Brookes (@BrookesTimes) January 26, 2017
Trump’s Muslim ban
Via @Mondoweiss pic.twitter.com/MFjrVJXSVu
— Carlos Latuff (@LatuffCartoons) January 26, 2017
The #specialrelationship Pt.1 – Donald Trump and Theresa May, er, Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher, 1982. Cartoon: Ken Mahood.#trident pic.twitter.com/3CQCcy1Xk5
— PUNCH Cartoons (@PunchCartoons) January 27, 2017
So, Donald Trump has been President of the United States for six horrific days. Anyone else feeling like this? pic.twitter.com/EG1GSKnABK
— Cartoons by Jim (@cartoonsbyjim) January 27, 2017