Twitterati has the best reaction ever to Donald Trump’s ‘I take call my own shots’ tweet

Trump tweeted, "I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it" and people started trolling him with hilarious reponses.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:February 7, 2017 3:43 pm
donald trump, trump, steve bannon, bannon shadow president, trump take shots tweet, trump i call my shot tweet, trump call my shots trolling, trending news, latest news, indian express The report hinted White House chief strategist Steve Bannon as the “shadow president” and that it was Bannon and not Trump who take the important calls. (Source: AP/Twitter)

Ever since Donald Trump took charge as the 45th President of the United States, his every movement has been scrutinised multiple times, and let’s not forget all his controversial executive orders. From ‘alternative facts’ about the crowd size at the inauguration to asking female staffers at the White House to dress like women, there have been enough memes and jokes on his presidency. And after the recent setback with the stop on the Muslim travel ban, the new POTUS seems quite “lost and agitated”.

On Sunday, February 5, the New York Times reported that President Trump was not even aware the kind of power he was handing White House chief strategist Steve Bannon as he appointed him to the National Security Council. It also said that when Trump found out he assigned Bannon a seat without being briefed on it, the information was a “greater source of frustration to the president than the fallout from the travel ban.” The report hinted that the real power was actually with Bannon and not Trump.

The debated aggravated after Alec Baldwin opened the weekly show Saturday Night Live with a skit mirroring NYT’s claims and portraying what might be going on inside the Oval Office. The spoof video takes a dig on Trump on various issues particularly focusing on the infamous diplomatic call with the Australian prime minister. But the highlight was when it closed with a behind-the-scenes look at Trump and Bannon’s “seating arrangements”. “OK, Donald. That’s enough fun for tonight. Can I have my desk back?” said the grim reaper portraying Bannon. “Yes, of course, Mr. President,” Baldwin as Trump replied. “I’ll go sit at my desk.”

Watch SNL skit on Trump’s Oval office

The skit and the NYT report garnered enough support and became the talk on Twitter. So, much that it irked Trump to a great level and he tweeted, “I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!”

And what followed next has left everyone on the micro-blogging site ROLF-ing. Check these out.

