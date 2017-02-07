Twitterati has the best reaction ever to Donald Trump’s ‘I take call my own shots’ tweet

The report hinted White House chief strategist Steve Bannon as the “shadow president” and that it was Bannon and not Trump who take the important calls. (Source: AP/Twitter) The report hinted White House chief strategist Steve Bannon as the “shadow president” and that it was Bannon and not Trump who take the important calls. (Source: AP/Twitter)

Ever since Donald Trump took charge as the 45th President of the United States, his every movement has been scrutinised multiple times, and let’s not forget all his controversial executive orders. From ‘alternative facts’ about the crowd size at the inauguration to asking female staffers at the White House to dress like women, there have been enough memes and jokes on his presidency. And after the recent setback with the stop on the Muslim travel ban, the new POTUS seems quite “lost and agitated”.

On Sunday, February 5, the New York Times reported that President Trump was not even aware the kind of power he was handing White House chief strategist Steve Bannon as he appointed him to the National Security Council. It also said that when Trump found out he assigned Bannon a seat without being briefed on it, the information was a “greater source of frustration to the president than the fallout from the travel ban.” The report hinted that the real power was actually with Bannon and not Trump.

The debated aggravated after Alec Baldwin opened the weekly show Saturday Night Live with a skit mirroring NYT’s claims and portraying what might be going on inside the Oval Office. The spoof video takes a dig on Trump on various issues particularly focusing on the infamous diplomatic call with the Australian prime minister. But the highlight was when it closed with a behind-the-scenes look at Trump and Bannon’s “seating arrangements”. “OK, Donald. That’s enough fun for tonight. Can I have my desk back?” said the grim reaper portraying Bannon. “Yes, of course, Mr. President,” Baldwin as Trump replied. “I’ll go sit at my desk.”

Trump signed EO putting Bannon on National Security Council without realizing what he was signing. Now mad at Bannon http://t.co/ALctkvCzG3 pic.twitter.com/Hrovp5Hg7h — Micah Lee (@micahflee) February 6, 2017

Watch SNL skit on Trump’s Oval office



The skit and the NYT report garnered enough support and became the talk on Twitter. So, much that it irked Trump to a great level and he tweeted, “I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!”

I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

And what followed next has left everyone on the micro-blogging site ROLF-ing. Check these out.

Trump types on phone, Bannon over his shoulder– BANNON

“I call…my own…shots”…No Donnie, “shots,” not “shits.” TRUMP

Sorry, daddy. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 6, 2017

“I call my own shots!” says the man who we now know doesn’t even read the executive orders he signs. Oy. #PresidentBannon #SecretaryTrump pic.twitter.com/z22RhykMsN — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) February 6, 2017

(6:09 a.m.) Joe Scarborough on Morning Joe: “Maybe Bannon’s calling all the shots” (7:01 a.m.) Trump Tweet: I call my own shots” pic.twitter.com/li1FcWfmbd — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) February 6, 2017

“I call my own shots” he raged, pounding his adorable fists. “Of course” soothed his aide as she held her nose and changed his full diaper. — Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) February 6, 2017

I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data pic.twitter.com/unX566vGL8 — David Bennett (@MaynardBasilisk) February 6, 2017

I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data pic.twitter.com/gHyBbfYCAG — Tom Phillips (@flashboy) February 6, 2017

@mmpadellan @realDonaldTrump

Here are more Executive Orders. Does he know what he’s signing, we don’t think so. POTUS Bannon in charge! pic.twitter.com/fhYYDU5dNA — Empowered🗽Diversity (@TMDILL1) February 6, 2017

Trump – “master, may I call some of the shots today?”

Bannon – “now now my little coffee table, don’t move or my drink will fall off” — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) February 6, 2017

I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it pic.twitter.com/6bobX7T5V9 — Shawn (@online_shawn) February 6, 2017

I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data. #alternativefacts pic.twitter.com/ukoBYNIs73 — paula june cantu (@beautybypaula) February 7, 2017

I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data. pic.twitter.com/wLTl4TNMoH — Mark Kaufman (@Drawmark) February 7, 2017

I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data pic.twitter.com/Sp4MglDu4y — Jonas Grenfeldt (@grenfeldt) February 7, 2017

I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it pic.twitter.com/inmR0gPQFD — Mukarram|DigitalSage (@MukkaBroo) February 7, 2017

