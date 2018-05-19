Follow Us:
Saturday, May 19, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
‘Yanny or Laurel? It’s COVFEFE!’ Donald Trump joins the debate in this hilarious White House video

The White House Twitter handle posted a clip that shows the White House staff arguing over whether it's Yanny or Laurel. But things got a hilarious twist when POTUS appeared in the video and said he heard 'Covfefe'.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: May 19, 2018 5:30:53 pm
Yanny and Laurel debate, Yanny and Laurel debate white house, Yanny and Laurel debate Ivanka Trump, Ivanka Trump, Ivanka Trump Donald trump, covfefe, indian express The US President joined the ‘Yanny or Laurel’ debate and his reply is hilarious. (Source: The White House/Twitter)
The Yanny and Laurel debate has drawn a battle line across the social media platforms. And now, the widespread argument seems to have reached the White House as well. In a cheeky clip posted on Twitter, the White House staff argued over Yanny and Laurel and many officers could be seen trying to keenly guess the word in the audio clip.

ALSO READ | ‘Yanny or Laurel?’: Did this viral audio clip CONFUSE you? Read these explanations on Twitter

The White House Twitter handle posted the clip that put the spotlight on the White House adviser and the first daughter Ivanka Trump declaring that the word “is so obviously Laurel”, followed by many others who agreed with her. But things got a hilarious twist when POTUS appeared in the video and said he heard “covfefe”, a word that he accidentally invented last year in a cryptic tweet.

According to a report in CNET, the clip was first shared by a user on Reddit a few days ago and the argument has been going on ever since. A user with the Twitter handle @CloeCouture later shared the clip on May 15 and asked, “What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel,” and unleashed the debate on the micro-blogging site as well.

What the video here.

Making a mockery of himself, Trump ends the video in a funny tone. Here are some of the reactions.

Previously, a dress went viral on micro-blogging site in which people were confused whether it was a blue colour dress or a golden one.

So, is it Yanny or Laurel? Let us know in the comments below.

