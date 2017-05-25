This photo of a happy looking Donald Trump with not-so-happy looking Pope Francis, Melania and Ivanka is going viral

A photo of a grim looking Melania and Ivanka Trump standing next to an equally straight-faced Pope and an extremely excited POTUS is now fodder for hilarious memes on the Internet. (Source: AP) A photo of a grim looking Melania and Ivanka Trump standing next to an equally straight-faced Pope and an extremely excited POTUS is now fodder for hilarious memes on the Internet. (Source: AP)

Videos and photos of the President of The United States, Donald Trump, arriving in Rome, along with wife Melania Trump (who by the way, still does not want to hold hands with POTUS), were all over the Internet recently. Now, it is his meeting with Pope Francis that is making news. After an exchange of gifts and a promise that he wouldn’t forget the pontiff’s words, Trump got down to the usual business — posing for pictures. And no surprises for guessing, memes have now inundated the social media space.

A photo of a grim looking Melania and Ivanka Trump standing next to an equally straight-faced Pope and an extremely excited POTUS is now fodder for hilarious memes on the Internet. Starting from the scintillating ‘Trump’s hands on the glowing orb’ to videos of Melania smoothly swatting away his hand which he held out to her — his ‘tiny’ hands are definitely getting more attention than he would have thought. The president’s first foreign trip sure seems fascinating — thanks to the relentless Internet.

Check out some of the memes here.

@nycsouthpaw When you think about how many scoops you’ll get later: pic.twitter.com/vSAzIG87Cm — Captain Macaque (@Fact_eur) May 24, 2017

*record scratch* *freeze frame* Yep, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I got into this situation. pic.twitter.com/qQ4VnloInH — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 24, 2017

I photoshopped in the kid from THE OMEN and it’s so perfect it’s unnerving. pic.twitter.com/I3wGIrbvBW — James White (@Signalnoise) May 24, 2017

@nycsouthpaw the new star wars looks terrible — juan (@juanbuis) May 24, 2017

@BraddJaffy We are all this guy. And I’m not talking about the Pope 😔 pic.twitter.com/7YVNJbkbMD — Marlo Perry (@MarloPerry) May 24, 2017

@BraddJaffy When your parents force you to go to your cousin’s wedding pic.twitter.com/AWSK70Chqx — LuisMiguelEchegaray (@lmechegaray) May 24, 2017

That awkward moment when Dad farted at the funeral and he thought it was hilarious. pic.twitter.com/YVKE98C7q1 — John Riche (@JohnRiche) May 24, 2017

When your best friend dies, but you owed him a lot of money. pic.twitter.com/tmgczLsHK3 — Gourmet Spud (@gourmetspud) May 24, 2017

Godfather III is even worse than you remember. pic.twitter.com/xNFSITOlsU — Seth Masket (@smotus) May 24, 2017

Look at their faces. pic.twitter.com/0t84cBX8bZ — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 24, 2017

From calling the ‘perfectly-timed photo’ the first look of the next installment of Conjuring, superimposing the scary kid from The Omen to remarks like “Godfather III is even worse than you remember”, the Internet was savage. There were also those whose sympathies for the Pope knew no bounds. Zooming into his face, “When your parents force you to go to your cousin’s wedding” is just one of the comment on the Pope’s face that might seem only slightly lesser than accurate.

