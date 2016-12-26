‘All we want for Christmas is YOU to resign’: Donald Trump’s Christmas wish gets trolled on Twitter

The US President-elect decided to use a picture of him with a raising fist mid-air and that did not go down well with the people. (Source: @realDonaldTrump/ Twitter) The US President-elect decided to use a picture of him with a raising fist mid-air and that did not go down well with the people. (Source: @realDonaldTrump/ Twitter)

Holiday season is usually filled with warmth and kind gestures for not just one’s family but even for the world. But how the US President-elect decided to wish people on Christmas, depicted anything but warmth and respect. And the message sent out by Donald Trump on his Twitter account for the season did not go unnoticed, with him getting lambasted for it.

It’s not uncommon for leaders and eminent personalities around the world to wish everyone on various online platforms during festivals. Symbolic images or even personal photos, it’s just a customary affair to connect with people at large. Herein for his Christmas message, Trump decided to post a photo of him raising a fist mid-air against a backdrop of an ornamented tree with “Merry Christmas” written at the bottom.

The Christmas tree studded with ornaments and the message typed in red-and-white were all fine for the festive mood but his hand gesture – certainly a bad photo decision. And people were not willing to cut him any slack.

Reacting to the picture one user wrote, “Only Donald would send a Christmas card reminding us of our impending doom”, while other remarked, “I also love that it’s just him, no family, no warmth, just a tiny fist and a tree.”

People were all emotional while President Barack Obama wished everyone for his last Christmas from the White House along with a beautiful family portrait. But it seems the upcoming president has decided to just do it all alone.

The billionaire businessman was also slammed by people after he took a dig at “A” listed performers not agreeing to perform at his inaugural ball on January 20. It seems his holiday message has further aggravated the rage against him.

