Latest News

Donald Trump looking fondly at the Western Wall in Jerusalem results in hilarious memes on the Internet

A photo of Donald Trump fondly examining the Western Wall in the city went viral, and including the obvious Mexican wall one, many jokes were made.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 25, 2017 3:10 pm
donald trump, donald trump first foreign trip, donald trump first foreign trip funny photos, donald trump with pope, donald trump in jerusalem wall, donald trump jerusalem memes, donald trump jerusalem wall funny tweets, donald trump funny twitter reactions, donald trump jerusalem wall funny twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Donald Trump’s first official foreign trip has given enough fodder for meme-makers online. (Source: Twitter)

Ever since US President Donald Trump embarked on his first official foreign trip earlier this week, the Internet has been a busy place. Right from the beginning of his tour to the Middle East and Europe, there has been enough fodder for meme-makers on social media. From the classic Illuminati references made on the photo that showed Trump with his hands on a glowing orb in Saudi Arabia, hilarious videos showing Melania Trump promptly swatting away his hand (not once but twice), to the photo with Pope Francis that is now the rage — the past few days Trump’s trip has been quite a hit on the Internet.

Well, in case you are wondering if nothing came out of his Jerusalem visit, WORRY YOU NOT! A photo of Trump fondly examining the Western Wall in the city went viral, and including the obvious Mexican wall one, it was jokes galore on social media.

ALSO READ | This photo of a happy looking Donald Trump with not-so-happy looking Pope Francis, Melania and Ivanka is going viral

Sample some of the jokes doing the rounds of the Internet.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump grabbing glowing orb in Saudi Arabia inspires hilarious photo-caption frenzy on Internet

From the obvious jokes on how Trump must have looked at the wall and longed for a similar one back home to keep the Mexicans away, to those wondering what must have he written on the note which he left inside the Western Wall crack — the meme-harvest was bountiful.

Back home, Twitter users interpreted  the iconic picture as Trump playing hide-and-seek with PM Modi and even juxtaposed the POTUS into the famed (and crowded) Mumbai local! Well, all in good humour!

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 25: Latest News