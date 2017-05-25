Donald Trump looking fondly at the Western Wall in Jerusalem results in hilarious memes on the Internet

Donald Trump’s first official foreign trip has given enough fodder for meme-makers online. (Source: Twitter) Donald Trump’s first official foreign trip has given enough fodder for meme-makers online. (Source: Twitter)

Ever since US President Donald Trump embarked on his first official foreign trip earlier this week, the Internet has been a busy place. Right from the beginning of his tour to the Middle East and Europe, there has been enough fodder for meme-makers on social media. From the classic Illuminati references made on the photo that showed Trump with his hands on a glowing orb in Saudi Arabia, hilarious videos showing Melania Trump promptly swatting away his hand (not once but twice), to the photo with Pope Francis that is now the rage — the past few days Trump’s trip has been quite a hit on the Internet.

Well, in case you are wondering if nothing came out of his Jerusalem visit, WORRY YOU NOT! A photo of Trump fondly examining the Western Wall in the city went viral, and including the obvious Mexican wall one, it was jokes galore on social media.

ALSO READ | This photo of a happy looking Donald Trump with not-so-happy looking Pope Francis, Melania and Ivanka is going viral

Sample some of the jokes doing the rounds of the Internet.

‘My wall is going to be so much bigger and holier’ pic.twitter.com/nQQEeZqwEi — Kyle Merber (@TheRealMerb) May 22, 2017

“Jesus, thank you for building this wall to keep out the Mexicans.” pic.twitter.com/pb3P0v4dmH — Mexican Judge (@laloalcaraz) May 22, 2017

“Who paid for you?” he whispered. But the old wall keeps her secrets. pic.twitter.com/xplQhXvzQ3 — Jackie Jennings (@ohhijackie) May 22, 2017

“You’re such a good wall. I bet you keep a lot of people out. Do you know where I can find one just like you? Im trying to build one myself” pic.twitter.com/rtzAXocnPr — Landon Brown (@The_Landonian) May 22, 2017

I just want A woman to look at me the way Trump looks at the Western Wall #relationshipgoal pic.twitter.com/p5ROym30Fm — D. Clark (@DeeGo2Guy5294) May 22, 2017

If we could get our hands on that Note he left at the wall it would read something like this. pic.twitter.com/TnB64HgUTs — RogelioGarcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) May 22, 2017

Rare picture of Trump with Rahul Dravid.

Dravid refused to shake hands.

???? pic.twitter.com/ZR7P3TxCul — ?????. ???? (HMP) (@imjaysingh) May 23, 2017

When love knows no bounds. pic.twitter.com/uA8ZMxdyQy — Angoor ?? (@ladywithflaws) May 24, 2017

Trump Spotted in virar local. pic.twitter.com/KHl0wvLtXs — Abhay (@Woh_ladka) May 24, 2017

This pic of US President Donald Trump doing Pradikshina of a Mandir & stopping for the blessing behind the idol is going viral… pic.twitter.com/Cr9PS68c9T — WOLFIE… (@zoomphatak) May 24, 2017

Trump is doing what we used to do in childhood. pic.twitter.com/FznMBcEOti — ?? (@footlongerr) May 24, 2017

ALSO READ | Donald Trump grabbing glowing orb in Saudi Arabia inspires hilarious photo-caption frenzy on Internet

From the obvious jokes on how Trump must have looked at the wall and longed for a similar one back home to keep the Mexicans away, to those wondering what must have he written on the note which he left inside the Western Wall crack — the meme-harvest was bountiful.

Back home, Twitter users interpreted the iconic picture as Trump playing hide-and-seek with PM Modi and even juxtaposed the POTUS into the famed (and crowded) Mumbai local! Well, all in good humour!

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd