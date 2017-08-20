Only in Express

Donald Trump’s typo list increases: It’s heal not heel, Twitterati tell US Prez

US President Donald Trump irked Twitterati once again with his spelling and grammatical errors as he misspelled 'heals' twice. Though, he corrected it later, it wasn't before tweeple had taken screenshots, which was soon followed by grammar lessons for the POTUS.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 20, 2017 7:13 pm
donald trump, donald trump misspells heal, donald trump typos, trump typos, #heel, trump spellings, indian express, indian express news Turns out, third time’s a charm as US President Donald Trump eventually managed an error-free tweet. (Source: File photo)
It was way too long that we hadn’t had a typo from one of the many controversial tweets from US President Donald Trump, which is probably why he decided to oblige not once, but twice over (actually thrice). While there is still a lot of anger on his comments following the violence in Charlottesville, the billionaire-politician decided to take to Twitter on Saturday (August 19) to urge countrymen to come together.

Now, as rousing as the sentiment behind the tweet might be, the fervour was lost in the many mistakes that the American President made in the missive. “Our great country has been divided for decade, but it will come together again. Sometimes protest is needed in order to heel,and heel we will!” he tweeted at 16.05 on Saturday.

Though quick to spot the error, he deleted the first tweet, only to make ‘decade’ into ‘decades’ but missed correcting the spelling of ‘heals’. A second try proved more successful, but that was not before screenshots of the previous tweets had been captured and shared online, with people tweeting out to the POTUS, correcting his spelling.

 

First update

 

And, finally, all was well with the world. As correspondent Errol Barnett said, “Now we can #heal”.

 

But, the ever-watchful Twitterati had already got into motion, and leading the charge was – of course – the Merriam-Webster dictionary, which has time and again taken it upon itself to educate the US President on his gaffes. This time around, it tweeted out the differences between ‘heal’, ‘heel’ and ‘he’ll’.

 

Others to catch the #heel versus #heal fever, in the post-covfefe world include some fairly well-known names. Sample these.

 

That was fast!

 

 

  1. B
    Bob Conner
    Aug 20, 2017 at 8:08 pm
    If it's once, it's a typo. Beyond that, it's moron
    Reply
