Donald Trump’s typo list increases: It’s heal not heel, Twitterati tell US Prez

Turns out, third time’s a charm as US President Donald Trump eventually managed an error-free tweet. (Source: File photo) Turns out, third time’s a charm as US President Donald Trump eventually managed an error-free tweet. (Source: File photo)

It was way too long that we hadn’t had a typo from one of the many controversial tweets from US President Donald Trump, which is probably why he decided to oblige not once, but twice over (actually thrice). While there is still a lot of anger on his comments following the violence in Charlottesville, the billionaire-politician decided to take to Twitter on Saturday (August 19) to urge countrymen to come together.

Now, as rousing as the sentiment behind the tweet might be, the fervour was lost in the many mistakes that the American President made in the missive. “Our great country has been divided for decade, but it will come together again. Sometimes protest is needed in order to heel,and heel we will!” he tweeted at 16.05 on Saturday.

Though quick to spot the error, he deleted the first tweet, only to make ‘decade’ into ‘decades’ but missed correcting the spelling of ‘heals’. A second try proved more successful, but that was not before screenshots of the previous tweets had been captured and shared online, with people tweeting out to the POTUS, correcting his spelling.

At 4:05pm ET POTUS tweeted, then deleted this statement, encouraging the nation to… #heel. pic.twitter.com/0AWsxFY0st — errol barnett (@errolbarnett) August 19, 2017

First update

Update: At 4:34pm ET POTUS reposted earlier statement changing “decade” to “decades” and again calling on the nation to #heel. pic.twitter.com/HiOyrDxaXn — errol barnett (@errolbarnett) August 19, 2017

And, finally, all was well with the world. As correspondent Errol Barnett said, “Now we can #heal”.

Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heal, & we will heal, & be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

But, the ever-watchful Twitterati had already got into motion, and leading the charge was – of course – the Merriam-Webster dictionary, which has time and again taken it upon itself to educate the US President on his gaffes. This time around, it tweeted out the differences between ‘heal’, ‘heel’ and ‘he’ll’.

?? heal (to become healthy again)

?? heel (a contemptible person)

????? he’ll (he will) — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) August 19, 2017

Others to catch the #heel versus #heal fever, in the post-covfefe world include some fairly well-known names. Sample these.

You can teach a man to hate, or you can teach him to spell, but apparently not both. pic.twitter.com/RqXOKPQpCG — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 19, 2017

Aide: Sir, typo

Trump: Fixed it

Aide: No still there, “heel”

Trump: Yea, heel!

Aide: You mean “heal”

Trump: No I dont

Aide: Gimme your phone pic.twitter.com/uwzo8kzKKP — maura quint (@behindyourback) August 19, 2017

In his latest tweet, Trump commands America to heel. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 19, 2017

Third times a charm… — Jack Dunlop (@CouRageJD) August 19, 2017

Now Trump is resorting to blaming his phone for his mistakes.#heel pic.twitter.com/DvM01grI3Q — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) August 19, 2017

Do not forget. Misspellerinchief #realdonaldtrump wrote heel for heal 4 times in 2 tweets & he wants english only immigrants. Ignorant! — Antonio G Pizarro (@apoloniohombre) August 19, 2017

The only Nazis @realDonaldTrump hates are grammar Nazis. #Heel — Paolo Gregoletto (@TriviumPaolo) August 19, 2017

.

Donald Trump DID NOT

misspell “heal” !!! He misspelled “HEIL”. “In order to ‘Heil’ and ‘Heil’ we will!!”#heel pic.twitter.com/cHkjue6ShI — Drain The Trumps (@DrainTheTrumps) August 19, 2017

That was fast!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd