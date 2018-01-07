Donald Trump tweets he is a ‘very stable genius’; Twitterati ask ‘is this tweet a joke?’

Donald Trump also tweeted that throughout his life his two greatest assets have been mental stability and being really smart. (Source: File Photo) Donald Trump also tweeted that throughout his life his two greatest assets have been mental stability and being really smart. (Source: File Photo)

US President Donald Trump has almost always created a lot of noise with his tweets. Trump began the New Year by tweeting that his Nuclear Button is more powerful than the one North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has. Quite expectantly he was incessantly trolled for this and in a gap of few days, he has done something similar.

On January 6, through his tweets, Trump decided to inform the world that he is one of the smartest people around. In a series of tweets, he declared himself as “a very stable genius”, adding that “throughout my life my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.”

He was reacting to a book, ‘Fire and Fure: Inside The Trump White House’, by author Michael Wolff’s who made startling revelations which raised doubts over the mental stability of the President.

“Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence,” he tweeted, adding, “Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star.” Finally he wrote,”to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!” From describing this declaration as “Fake news” to asking him to “keep up the lies,” his tweets were ripped apart by people on social media.

This is what he tweeted.

Here are some of the reactions to it.

