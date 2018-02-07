VIDEO: Did Donald Trump get snubbed by Melania as he tried to hold her hand, again? Twitterati think so

Melania Trump is still not ready to hold husband Donald Trump’s hand, it would seem. (Source: AP) Melania Trump is still not ready to hold husband Donald Trump’s hand, it would seem. (Source: AP)

The First Lady of the United States Melania Trump isn’t too keen on hand-holding, it would seem, as she repeatedly shrugs her husbands attempts and that too in front of media. The US President Donald Trump and the First Lady had yet another awkward moment and, the ever-vigilant Twitterati was in no mood to give it a miss. Before boarding Marine One as they departed from the White House to Ohio recently, Trump extended his hand towards Melania, who was wearing a long yellow overcoat draped over her shoulders, to hold her hand, but people on social media seem convinced that she seemingly wasn’t inclined to let him do so.

Watch the video here.

This interpretation comes as no surprise since this was not the first time that such an incident happened. Previously, when they visited Israel for bilateral meetings, not only did the FLOTUS not hold his hand, but she swatted it away.

Watch the video here.



Then during the US First Couple’s Rome visit, a video showing Melania hastily brushing aside Trump’s hand as he holds it out to her at the Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel became instantly viral.

Watch the video here

The ‘Melania swat on hand’ video footage have become a favourite in Twitterverse, and this latest incident unsurprisingly gave rise to an onslaught of witty reactions.

She doesn’t seem to understand the whole “sleeve” thing… — wende walsh (@wendewithane) February 6, 2018

“If I don’t put arm in sleeve he can’t grab hand” — Dead Pool (@MrPoolToYou) February 5, 2018

It is very clear Melania prefer her handbag in the hand next to him. At a state visit where they had picked it up she got a bouqet of flowers and sure enough it went in the hand next to him ;-) — AWestbom (@AWestbom) February 5, 2018

Notice she keeps purse in hand of arm closest to him — Indivisible916 (@IndivisibleTRSN) February 5, 2018

Nothing like a public tussle to avoid hand holding! — Denise P (@denisem_p) February 5, 2018

She must put super glue on those shoulders of her coats. Is it warm in DC? — Rhonda Johnson (@rhonjon2016) February 6, 2018

Melania wears her coat as a cape to avoid holding his tiny orange hand. http://t.co/TOEM2rDIzM — ⛄ dee🍸 (@fishpawz) February 5, 2018

I have realized that Melania wears her coats draped over her shoulders because it makes it impossible for Donald to hold her hand — totalwench (@totalwench) February 5, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd