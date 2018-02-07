  • Associate Sponsor
VIDEO: Did Donald Trump get snubbed by Melania as he tried to hold her hand, again? Twitterati think so

Recently, while getting out of the White House, it seemed like Donald Trump wanted to hold wife Melania's hand, but the FLOTUS did not seem to be in any mood to hand-hold in the park as the couple took off for California.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: February 7, 2018 1:41 pm
Donald Trump, Donald Trump holding hand of Melania Trump, Donald Trump social media viral Melania Trump is still not ready to hold husband Donald Trump’s hand, it would seem. (Source: AP)
The First Lady of the United States Melania Trump isn’t too keen on hand-holding, it would seem, as she repeatedly shrugs her husbands attempts and that too in front of media. The US President Donald Trump and the First Lady had yet another awkward moment and, the ever-vigilant Twitterati was in no mood to give it a miss. Before boarding Marine One as they departed from the White House to Ohio recently, Trump extended his hand towards Melania, who was wearing a long yellow overcoat draped over her shoulders, to hold her hand, but people on social media seem convinced that she seemingly wasn’t inclined to let him do so.

Watch the video here.

This interpretation comes as no surprise since this was not the first time that such an incident happened. Previously, when they visited Israel for bilateral meetings, not only did the FLOTUS not hold his hand, but she swatted it away.

Watch the video here.


Then during the US First Couple’s Rome visit, a video showing Melania hastily brushing aside Trump’s hand as he holds it out to her at the Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel became instantly viral.

Watch the video here

 

The ‘Melania swat on hand’ video footage have become a favourite in Twitterverse, and this latest incident unsurprisingly gave rise to an onslaught of witty reactions.

 

