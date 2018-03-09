Donald Trump to meet Kim Jong-un, Twitterati can’t stop wondering what might happen

Surprising everyone Donald Trump agreed to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un amid the nuclear standoff. (Source: AP/ File) Surprising everyone Donald Trump agreed to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un amid the nuclear standoff. (Source: AP/ File)

In a surprising move, US President Donald Trump expressed his desire to meet the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday (March 8). Amid the looming nuclear tension, for the first time, Trump agreed to a diplomatic meeting. The US-North Korea summit could be a potentially dramatic breakthrough in the ongoing verbal war between the two world leaders.

Kim has committed to “denuclearisation” and to suspending nuclear or missile tests, South Korea’s National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong told reporters at the White House after briefing Trump on South Korean officials’ meeting with Kim.

Trump also tweeted saying, “Meeting being planned!” and it left everyone in frenzy.

Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2018

With Trump’s earlier scathing attack on the Korean leader at the UNGA and describing him as a “Rocket Man” on a “suicide mission”, in Kim’s response as describing POTUS as “dotard”, many Netizens couldn’t believe some as pragmatic as this to hear from both the leaders. Especially after this New Year, when the two started threatening each other with claims about nuclear buttons at the desk.

As the news of the upcoming meeting spread on social media, it got everyone talking. While there are a lot of apprehensions surrounding their first meeting ever, Twitter was flooded with some jokes and memes as well. Sample these:

NOBEL PEACE PRIZE NOW! — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) March 9, 2018

Trump and Kim already have wildly mismatched expectations. Trump clearly expects denuclearization, and has publicly tied himself to that outcome, making anything short a failure. That matters because how will Trump react when he comes home embarrassed? — Max Fisher (@Max_Fisher) March 9, 2018

NEVER BEFORE HAS AN AMERICAN PRESIDENT SAT DOWN WITH NORTH KOREA. THIS IS INCREDIBLE AND UNEXPECTED. This could be the first step of many in order to not only avoid a war with them, but maybe eventually help the starving and dying people in that country. Praying for our @POTUS. http://t.co/MVhIZ2Q3ty — Alex On-Air (@yoalexrapz) March 9, 2018

If I were Kim, I’d much rather negotiate with Obama, who I’d reckon was too lily-livered to push big red buttons, rather than with Trump, who seems so bonkers that he just might. — Guy Walters (@guywalters) March 9, 2018

I hope that Dennis Rodman accompanies Donald Trump to his meeting with Kim Jong Un so that there will at least be one mature adult in the room… pic.twitter.com/laxqgLd9In — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) March 9, 2018

Kim Jong Un has invited President Trump to North Korea for talks. Really only one GIF for this. pic.twitter.com/ROKJWARgEk — Jeff Barrett (@BarrettAll) March 9, 2018

Not good….prepare your underground bunkers to hide in during the War trump starts in N. Korea. You’ve got until May. pic.twitter.com/j20uky02W7 — Veryfried Account 😬 (@Acute_Tweetment) March 9, 2018

It will be quick.

Trump: „You‘re fired!“

Kim: „Fire!“ 🚀 — Linuzifer (@Linuzifer) March 9, 2018

Two possible outcomes of Trump/Kim meeting.

1 The poisons in their transdermal strips cancel each other out and this becomes the longest, most uncomfortable tiny handshake in history.

2. They combine to form a unique binary toxin that sparks the inevitable zombie apocalypse. — Alex Tomlinson (@alexillustrator) March 9, 2018

When Trump meets with Kim Jung Un, are their placecards, gonna be titled with “Rocket Man & Dotard?” — Pablo Kutter (@Mossimo77) March 9, 2018

President Kenyatta Meeting Raila Odinga at Harambee House. Kim Jong Un Meeting with Donald Trump .

These are signs of end time pic.twitter.com/xtIiO646dy — PROSP🇰🇪CT (@_DavidLeRoy_) March 9, 2018

If it accurately reflects the views of Kim Jong Un, it’s a sudden and unexpected turnaround by the belligerent North Korean dictator whom Pres Trump has ridiculed as Rocket Man and against whom has threatened nuclear war. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 9, 2018

So Trump & Kim Jong Are to meet. . . pic.twitter.com/aCrDzseizy — Gruntfuttock (@peasmoldia) March 9, 2018

ALTERNATIVE ENDING TO TRUMP/KIM SUMMIT: pic.twitter.com/SwU0f8qNpc — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) March 9, 2018

Trump’s aides have been wary of North Korea’s diplomatic overtures because of its history of reneging on international commitments and the failure of efforts on disarmament by the administrations of President Bill Clinton, President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama.

Under Clinton in October 2000, then-US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright held talks in Pyongyang with then-North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, the father of Kim Jong Un.

