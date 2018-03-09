Latest News

Donald Trump to meet Kim Jong-un, Twitterati can’t stop wondering what might happen

As the news of the upcoming meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un spread on social media, it got everyone talking. While there are a lot of apprehensions surrounding their first meeting ever, Twitter was flooded with some jokes and memes as well.

Surprising everyone Donald Trump agreed to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un amid the nuclear standoff.
In a surprising move, US President Donald Trump expressed his desire to meet the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday (March 8). Amid the looming nuclear tension, for the first time, Trump agreed to a diplomatic meeting. The US-North Korea summit could be a potentially dramatic breakthrough in the ongoing verbal war between the two world leaders.

Kim has committed to “denuclearisation” and to suspending nuclear or missile tests, South Korea’s National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong told reporters at the White House after briefing Trump on South Korean officials’ meeting with Kim.

Trump also tweeted saying, “Meeting being planned!” and it left everyone in frenzy.

With Trump’s earlier scathing attack on the Korean leader at the UNGA and describing him as a “Rocket Man” on a “suicide mission”, in Kim’s response as describing POTUS as “dotard”, many Netizens couldn’t believe some as pragmatic as this to hear from both the leaders. Especially after this New Year, when the two started threatening each other with claims about nuclear buttons at the desk.

As the news of the upcoming meeting spread on social media, it got everyone talking. While there are a lot of apprehensions surrounding their first meeting ever, Twitter was flooded with some jokes and memes as well. Sample these:

Trump’s aides have been wary of North Korea’s diplomatic overtures because of its history of reneging on international commitments and the failure of efforts on disarmament by the administrations of President Bill Clinton, President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama.

Under Clinton in October 2000, then-US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright held talks in Pyongyang with then-North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, the father of Kim Jong Un.

