Top 20 ‘Tiny Trump’ memes that are breaking the Internet right now

Just after Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States, there has been no stopping of the Netizens from taking potshots on him. From his tweets to speeches, and his signature to handshake — everything has been the buzz in the virtual world. Some days ago, a few people seemed to be making jokes of his “tiny hands“… And now, the size has diminished way too much, literally!
ALSO READ | ‘Chaos’ at White House: Donald Trump is back on TIME magazine cover and people are loving it!
Reddit users recently created a new community to post photoshopped images of President Trump and they are breaking the Internet with a bunch of ‘Tiny Trump’ images! The group ‘r/TinyTrumps’ already boasts of subscribers over 19,000. Picking out his official pictures from the past, photoshop experts have left most of it unaltered apart from changing Trump’s size. Shrinking him down to about the size of a four-year-old, the images make him look like a teeny-tiny crawler while everyone else remains the same size.
See what else is trending, here
Pulling off a tiny evil laugh, the images have also been floating on Twitter and users have been posting witty jokes and sarcastic one-liners to take a dig at the billionaire politician.
Check out the funniest top 20 images from Reddit:
Just some father-daughter bonding
Little Trump’s Big Press Conference
Tiny Trump’s meeting with Obama, after being elected
POTUS on a stroll with his daughter
Tiny person of the year
Trump needs help with his tie
The Biggest Election day ever
Laughing it out
Stay in the lines, Mr President
Big Day for a Small Man!
Honey I Shrunk the President
Big Putin & the Lilliputian
Spot the Trump
Trump and Schwarzenegger, best friends!
How Tiny Trump build his wall when Mexico won’t
Tiny Trump Loves To Dance
Those White House corridors are really big
Trump: The Ladies Man
A President for Ants?
Also, check out these five amusing tweets featuring Tiny Trump images:
Can we please RT this? #tinyTrump #impeachtrump pic.twitter.com/MEOsnFJnsf
— Tom Corswell (@Tom_Corswell) February 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump #TinyTrumps #tinyTrump #tinypresident #HillaryClinton Yep this how I remember the debates. pic.twitter.com/ZMbYOytKgj
— Icarus Ridexx (@IcarusRidexx) February 18, 2017
My favourite #tinytrump so far pic.twitter.com/LN8ovmkaaD
— hoverscout (@hoverscout) February 18, 2017
This is my new favorite photo #tinytrump pic.twitter.com/SChmak0msI
— Obi Wan Noodoli (@Will_is_Noodles) February 17, 2017
@realDonaldTrump #TinyTrumps #tinyTrump #tinypresident #obama the babysitter. pic.twitter.com/57bXtvQYyf
— Icarus Ridexx (@IcarusRidexx) February 18, 2017