Top 20 ‘Tiny Trump’ memes that are breaking the Internet right now

Look out for Tiny Trump!

Just after Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States, there has been no stopping of the Netizens from taking potshots on him. From his tweets to speeches, and his signature to handshake — everything has been the buzz in the virtual world. Some days ago, a few people seemed to be making jokes of his “tiny hands“… And now, the size has diminished way too much, literally!

Reddit users recently created a new community to post photoshopped images of President Trump and they are breaking the Internet with a bunch of ‘Tiny Trump’ images! The group ‘r/TinyTrumps’ already boasts of subscribers over 19,000. Picking out his official pictures from the past, photoshop experts have left most of it unaltered apart from changing Trump’s size. Shrinking him down to about the size of a four-year-old, the images make him look like a teeny-tiny crawler while everyone else remains the same size.

Pulling off a tiny evil laugh, the images have also been floating on Twitter and users have been posting witty jokes and sarcastic one-liners to take a dig at the billionaire politician.

Check out the funniest top 20 images from Reddit:

Just some father-daughter bonding

(Source: superjack022/Reddit)

Little Trump’s Big Press Conference

(Source: paloaltotomexico/Reddit)

Tiny Trump’s meeting with Obama, after being elected

(Source: chop_artista/Reddit)

POTUS on a stroll with his daughter

(Source: mycotopia2/Reddit)

Tiny person of the year

(Source: geyserpj/Reddit)

Trump needs help with his tie

(Source: flashxS/Reddit)

The Biggest Election day ever

(Source: IAmJacksFutureBeard/Reddit)

Laughing it out

(Source: damnit_fred/Reddit)

Stay in the lines, Mr President

(Source: silverwyrm/Reddit)

Big Day for a Small Man!

(Source: criticalg/Reddit)

(Source: Leonperniciaro/Reddit)

Honey I Shrunk the President

(Source: chop_artista-2/Reddit)

Big Putin & the Lilliputian

(Source: JimmyLegs50/Reddit)

Spot the Trump

(Source: thom_on_a_soapbox/Reddit)

Trump and Schwarzenegger, best friends!

(Source: citycyclops/Reddit)

How Tiny Trump build his wall when Mexico won’t

(Source: lolmother/Reddit)

Tiny Trump Loves To Dance

(Source: poundofcheese/Reddit)

Those White House corridors are really big

(Source: goodusername22/Reddit)

Trump: The Ladies Man

(Source: namsseff/Reddit)

A President for Ants?

(Source: Sam574/Reddit)

Also, check out these five amusing tweets featuring Tiny Trump images:

This is my new favorite photo #tinytrump pic.twitter.com/SChmak0msI — Obi Wan Noodoli (@Will_is_Noodles) February 17, 2017

