WATCH: The Netherlands gives Donald Trump a taste of his own medicine, and it’s hilarious

Sure, make America first, but let the Netherlands be second. (Source: vpro zondag met lubach/YouTube) Sure, make America first, but let the Netherlands be second. (Source: vpro zondag met lubach/YouTube)

Did you watch Donald Trump giving his speech after he took oath as the 45th President of United States?

With salutary calls to “all Americans” in his inaugural speech, the billionaire businessman and reality television star took his new position at the White House. The first US president, who has never held political office or high military rank, promised to stir a “new national pride” and protect America from the “ravages” of countries he says have stolen US jobs.

ALSO READ | When Donald Trump’s ‘terrifying’ signature got Twitterati LOL-ing

Giving a warning to the world, he said, “From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this moment on, it’s going to be America first.” As he stressed on the words, “America first,” the world nations reacted to his speech. It seems that some were scared, others were disappointed and only a handful were happy.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands realised that it is better to get along with “Mister President” and decided to introduce their ‘tiny country’ to him in a way that will probably appeal to him the most. In the video, they deciphered the deep meaning behind Trump’s words and gave him a fitting reply in the same way that he spoke.

Speaking English in both Trump and Dutch accents, a man introduces the Netherlands to the new American president on behalf of the government. Created by Dutch satirical TV show Zondag earlier this week, the video is a hilarious response after Trump’s inaugural speech on January 20, 2017.

The last joke is the funniest as it implies if it’s going to be “America first”, then the Netherlands should be second. The 4-minute 4-second video has gone viral and has already been viewed by more than 3.5 lakh viewers, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

Blink away the other Trump videos and watch this one that has been sent to him all the way from the country in northwestern Europe.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd