  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Donald Trump’s suggestion about giving GUNS to TEACHERS leaves Twitterati in shock

Donald Trump suggested that teachers and school staff must be armed with guns so as to quickly end attacks, if any. According to a report by CNN, this idea was met with support by the ones in attendance. Many Twitter users, however, seemed to be aghast at POTUS' suggestion.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 23, 2018 6:39 pm
donald trump, donald trump tweets, donald trump twitter, donald Trump trolled, Donald Trumps guns at school trolled, donald trump trolled for guns at school comment, Indian Express, Indian Express news Donald Trump explained that “gun-free zones” means “let’s go in and let’s attack because bullets aren’t coming back at us” for the shooters. (Source: AP)
Related News

The United States President Donald Trump spoke to the families and survivors of horrifying school shooting incidents on Wednesday, February 21. He suggested that teachers and school staff must be armed with guns so as to quickly end attacks if any, in the coming future. According to a report by CNN, this idea was met with support by the ones in attendance. Many Twitter users, however, seemed to be aghast at POTUS’ suggestion that teachers must now be made to carry guns with them. Meanwhile, some supported his stand.

“If you had a teacher who was adept with the firearm, they could end the attack very quickly,” he had said, further stating that schools could arm up to 20 per cent of the teachers so they could stop the “maniacs” from attacking. He explained that “gun-free zones” means “let’s go in and let’s attack because bullets aren’t coming back at us” for the shooters. He further took to Twitter to clarify his stance after facing backlash and said that he was talking about making teachers “gun adept” by giving them “military or special training experience” and concealed guns.

However, his tweets didn’t go down well with people on social media, and he had to face many brickbats again. Read some reactions that his stand garnered on Twitter here.

What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 23: Latest News