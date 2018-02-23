Donald Trump’s suggestion about giving GUNS to TEACHERS leaves Twitterati in shock

Donald Trump explained that “gun-free zones” means “let’s go in and let’s attack because bullets aren’t coming back at us” for the shooters. (Source: AP) Donald Trump explained that “gun-free zones” means “let’s go in and let’s attack because bullets aren’t coming back at us” for the shooters. (Source: AP)

The United States President Donald Trump spoke to the families and survivors of horrifying school shooting incidents on Wednesday, February 21. He suggested that teachers and school staff must be armed with guns so as to quickly end attacks if any, in the coming future. According to a report by CNN, this idea was met with support by the ones in attendance. Many Twitter users, however, seemed to be aghast at POTUS’ suggestion that teachers must now be made to carry guns with them. Meanwhile, some supported his stand.

“If you had a teacher who was adept with the firearm, they could end the attack very quickly,” he had said, further stating that schools could arm up to 20 per cent of the teachers so they could stop the “maniacs” from attacking. He explained that “gun-free zones” means “let’s go in and let’s attack because bullets aren’t coming back at us” for the shooters. He further took to Twitter to clarify his stance after facing backlash and said that he was talking about making teachers “gun adept” by giving them “military or special training experience” and concealed guns.

I never said “give teachers guns” like was stated on Fake News @CNN & @NBC. What I said was to look at the possibility of giving “concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience – only the best. 20% of teachers, a lot, would now be able to — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

….immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions. Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this. Far more assets at much less cost than guards. A “gun free” school is a magnet for bad people. ATTACKS WOULD END! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

However, his tweets didn’t go down well with people on social media, and he had to face many brickbats again. Read some reactions that his stand garnered on Twitter here.

Right, so you want to give guns to teachers. Glad we cleared that up. — Dave (@baltimoredavey) February 22, 2018

I live in a conservative state – we all have guns. Teachers are meant to teach – not be charged with the responsibility of taking lives. — Kait Bleu (@KaitCait) February 22, 2018

You do realize you just confirmed you said it? Whether you meant a handful of teachers or all you still said to arm teachers. Teachers want to educate. If they wanted to be cops or soldiers they would have chosen that path — michelle mcclain (@gmprm) February 22, 2018

1) It’s pistols vs frigging rifles/body armor – not an even contest. Shooters also have more ammo – can rapidly shoot through walls/doors.

2) The shooters are psychos; normal people, even well trained ones, often hesitate or shoot inaccurately. — Adam Daniell (@adam_daniell114) February 23, 2018

3) Shooters will just prioritise teachers as first targets, and then have another gun, or plan where to start with minimal interference. — Adam Daniell (@adam_daniell114) February 23, 2018

4) Teachers could snap too, or have their gun stolen, or have an accidental discharge.

5) Lets not forget about the possibility of someone in a chaotic situation hitting an unintended target. — Adam Daniell (@adam_daniell114) February 23, 2018

No!

We should hire the unemployed Vets who already have the military training to do this jobs, not teachers, so we can solve 2 problems at once!

Teachers must teach!

And children (under 21), who are not allowed to drink or smoke, shouldn’t be allowed to buy guns! — Humberto_Bau (@Humberto_Bau) February 22, 2018

Asked my 12 year old today if he would feel safe if his teacher had a gun. His reply “no, what if a student got a hold of it”. However, he is all for armed security around schools, just not in the classroom itself. #askthekids #ArmTeachersWithSchoolSupplies — just sarah (@justsarah503) February 22, 2018

I am a teacher.

I would go through any training necessary if it allows me to be the last line of defense between my students and an attacker who makes their way into my classroom.

Huddling in a dark classroom hoping the police get there in time is NOT a winning strategy. — McQ (@cultcommoncore) February 22, 2018

This would be the best!! Don’t make the kids sitting ducks!! — Charles D Coe, II (@charlesdcoeii) February 22, 2018

Do teachers want to be huddled in fear not being able to do something when this inevitably happens again? — Mike (@mightyduckmike) February 23, 2018

What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

